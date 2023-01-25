Canadians are starting to ask better questions about the role competition plays in the economy. The controversial and still uncertain purchase of Shaw Communications by telecom giant Rogers has reminded us that we already pay some of the highest cell phone charges in the world. Politicians and regulators say they’re determined to ensure this merger won’t make things worse. In recent months, it’s huge spikes in food prices that have forced food retailers into the spotlight. Everyone who eats or grows food is paying attention.
The satirical website the Beaverton had a headline many will appreciate: “Poll: Majority of Canadians willing to vote for whatever politician promises to slap Galen Weston Jr. in the face”. Of course politicians don’t slap people around in Canada but federal NDP Agriculture Critic Alistair MacGregor did sponsor a motion in the House of Commons in October that would be heard if not felt: “recognize that corporate greed is a significant driver of inflation, and to take further action to support families during this cost-of-living crisis.”
Greed is a powerful word, but even mainstream economists say the margins made by food retailers, the spread between what they pay for something and what they sell it for, has been growing since the beginning of the pandemic. Some timely research by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives shows it went from 2.5% to 6% in 2021, to 3.5% recently.
Now with supply chains disrupted because of transportation difficulties, coupled with war and weather, additional costs have cruelly added to food price increases. The end result? The lineups at food banks have soared while the big food retailers doubled their profits in 2022.
Five companies --Loblaw’s Superstores, Sobey's, Metro, Costco and Walmart-- control 80% of food retail sales in Canada. That represents an even greater concentration of ownership in the supermarket business than in the United States. In a healthy competitive market, profit margins like Loblaws would attract new players. In the U.S. a large German discount grocer Lidl entered the market five years ago and has sharpened pencils across the industry. Coop Atlantic used to offer some competitive balance in the Maritimes but it was scooped up by Sobeys years ago.
What we’re seeing now is that consumers are finally feeling the impact of raw economic power in so few hands, something farmers have been dealing with for almost two decades. These large companies are increasing their profit margins simply because they can. Farmers need their marketing reach to sell what they produce. The rest of us have to eat.
Canada has a long history of highly concentrated ownership in a variety of industries: banks, telecoms, airlines, mining. I’ve always felt this is the result of efforts to create homegrown and stable competitors to the corporate giants just across the border in the U.S. Farmers and wireless/telecom startups have always been bullied by big players. However with consumers now feeling the pinch long dormant regulators like the Canadian Competition Bureau, and federal politicians, are now paying attention.
This month, Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the development of Canada’s first ever Grocery Code of Conduct. In a news release, Bibeau says “By enhancing transparency, predictability and fair dealing, the Code will help make Canada's food supply chain more resilient.” The idea for this really started a year ago with conflict between food processors and retailers. There was a very public fight between Loblaws and Pepsico which led to the big snack food maker stopping shipments complaining Loblaws refused to pay more to cover higher production costs. The government demanded processors and retailers develop a code quickly. That didn’t happen. Bibeau’s announcement is an indication the government is having to push this effort forward.
The minister is now asking for input from all players in the food industry which will likely make an agreement take even longer. Will it help consumers? Bibeau says yes: “With businesses working together, the Code of Conduct can be even more effective, which ultimately, will not only benefit the industry, but consumers as well.”
Large corporations will often behave better once they know the media and the public are paying attention, and that’s certainly the case here. Canadian governments have been very reluctant to clip the wings of private industry even when allegations of greed are generally accepted. Will the Code of Conduct fix things? It will probably keep the snack aisle filled at least. It’s the “fair dealing” Bibeau refers to that I’ll be watching for. I really want farmers to be part of that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.