Ian Petrie

Canadians are starting to ask better questions about the role competition plays in the economy. The controversial and still uncertain purchase of Shaw Communications by telecom giant Rogers has reminded us that we already pay some of the highest cell phone charges in the world. Politicians and regulators say they’re determined to ensure this merger won’t make things worse. In recent months, it’s huge spikes in food prices that have forced food retailers into the spotlight. Everyone who eats or grows food is paying attention.

The satirical website the Beaverton had a headline many will appreciate: “Poll: Majority of Canadians willing to vote for whatever politician promises to slap Galen Weston Jr. in the face”. Of course politicians don’t slap people around in Canada but federal NDP Agriculture Critic Alistair MacGregor did sponsor a motion in the House of Commons in October that would be heard if not felt: “recognize that corporate greed is a significant driver of inflation, and to take further action to support families during this cost-of-living crisis.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.