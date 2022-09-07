Stephanie Hughes (left), who is the regional program manager for the Bauta Family Initiative on Canadian Seed Security, talks about some of the Atlantic grown varieties that are on being cultivated at the Legacy Garden in Charlottetown. Close to 40 people took part in a tour of the gardens, one of several events being held across the country by the Bauta family Initiative.
Close to 40 people took advantage of a tour of the Legacy Garden in Charlottetown recently to learn more about local seed and the farmers who grow it.
The event was organized by the Bauta Family Initiative on Canadian Seed Security and Stephanie Hughes said it was an opportunity for members of the public to learn more about Atlantic grown seed varieties. Hughes is the regional program manager for the initiative, which focuses on creating more resilient food and seed systems by partnering with farmers and researchers to increase the quality, quantity and diversity of Canadian grown seed.
"Local seed is the basis of truly local food," Hughes said. "Planting seed that is bred, saved and distributed by local farmers helps support local farmers and maintain a secure food supply no matter what is happening outside our borders."
Hughes said she was pleased with the turnout, adding "food security is becoming a bigger and bigger concern with a lot of people and everything begins with seed." She explained all of the varieties that were showcased during the tour were developed in Atlantic Canada with names like Nutter Butter squash.
The Legacy Garden, established in 2014 to help mark the 150th anniversary of the 1864 Charlottetown Conference that led to Confederation, showcases over a dozen local vegetables including summer and winter squash, beets, tomatoes, beans, peppers and greens.
"Local sustainable agriculture has always been a core value for me and working with Atlantic grown seed has taken this value a step further," said Leah Collett, who is the garden manager at Legacy Community Garden. "Learning about local seed saving farmers has opened up avenues for sustainability in our farm."
Collett added "in growing these crops, I feel even more connected to the land that has given us so much I'm so happy to be part of this project."
In addition to viewing the local seed varieties, participants had a chance to taste the finished product thanks to the culinary talents of Chef Sarah Wendt. The Atlantic Grown Seed Showcase Garden is one of a network of similar farms across the country showcasing, evaluating and promoting regional seed. The Bauta Family Initiative was launched in 2013 with a mission to increase the quantity, quality and diversity of ecological seed grown in the country.
