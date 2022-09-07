Seed tour

Stephanie Hughes (left), who is the regional program manager for the Bauta Family Initiative on Canadian Seed Security, talks about some of the Atlantic grown varieties that are on being cultivated at the Legacy Garden in Charlottetown. Close to 40 people took part in a tour of the gardens, one of several events being held across the country by the Bauta family Initiative.

 By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

Close to 40 people took advantage of a tour of the Legacy Garden in Charlottetown recently to learn more about local seed and the farmers who grow it.

The event was organized by the Bauta Family Initiative on Canadian Seed Security and Stephanie Hughes said it was an opportunity for members of the public to learn more about Atlantic grown seed varieties. Hughes is the regional program manager for the initiative, which focuses on creating more resilient food and seed systems by partnering with farmers and researchers to increase the quality, quantity and diversity of Canadian grown seed.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.