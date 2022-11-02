farm machinery

Combine harvester sales grew in September for both the Canadian and U.S. markets, while total tractors sales fell in both countries according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

In Canada, growth in the majority of segments led to the first two-month growth streak of the year, with growth led by combine harvesters, up 105.6 per cent. Overall unit sales in tractors were down 0.9 per cent, with 4WD units leading sales again, up 64.3 per cent year-on-year. Unit sales in 2WD segments fell 1.6 per cent due to a 13.1 percent decline in the sub-40hp segment.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.