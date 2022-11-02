Combine harvester sales grew in September for both the Canadian and U.S. markets, while total tractors sales fell in both countries according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).
In Canada, growth in the majority of segments led to the first two-month growth streak of the year, with growth led by combine harvesters, up 105.6 per cent. Overall unit sales in tractors were down 0.9 per cent, with 4WD units leading sales again, up 64.3 per cent year-on-year. Unit sales in 2WD segments fell 1.6 per cent due to a 13.1 percent decline in the sub-40hp segment.
Both mid-range (+12.5 percent) and 100+ hp units (+41.1 percent) were positive. Year-to-date farm tractor unit sales cut their losses, now only down 6 per cent in Canada, while harvesters are only 1 unit off their pace this time last year, currently at 1,241 units sold.
Total U.S. agriculture equipment unit sales stayed above the five-year average for the second month since April 2022. U.S. total farm tractor sales fell 12.8 percent for the month of September compared to 2021, while U.S. self-propelled combine sales for the month grew 6.6 per cent, slowing the previous month’s gains. The 100+ horsepower 2WD tractor segment was again the only positive segment in the U.S., up 9.6 percent, while mid-range tractors between 40 and 100 horsepower were down 10.2 per cent, and the sub-40hp segment fell 16.3 per cent.
Total farm tractor sales are down 14.3 per cent year-to-date, a slight improvement from the previous month, while combine harvester unit sales growth streak, now at four months, have the segment up 3.4 percent year-to-date.
“The ag equipment market, as with most markets for manufactured goods, is turbulent,” said Curt Blades, senior vice president, industry sectors and product leadership at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. “Farmers want to take advantage of the efficiency gains and technology that new equipment brings to their operations, especially with commodity markets being as positive as they are. However, supply chain difficulties continue to weigh on our member manufacturers’ deliveries.”
