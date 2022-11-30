There are two things we know for sure.
PEI potato growers want to use their snow blowers to move snow this winter, not destroy potatoes. Secondly the National Potato Council, the U.S. potato industry’s political lobbying arm in Washington, wants another import ban on all PEI potatoes claiming economically devastating potato wart can’t be stopped without it. One of these groups won’t get what they want.
In the U.S. the executive director of the National Potato Council Kam Quarles continues to argue that the export ban should not have been lifted last April because Canada isn’t doing enough to protect the U.S. industry.
“They have to institute new measures to deal with this risk. And if they can’t do it rapidly, I think all options need to be on the table including, unfortunately, an export ban. There’s no other alternative given what APHIS has found and released in this report.”
I’ve had my quarrels with the National Potato Council over the last year and I must object again. The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) report he refers to outlines pathways for potato wart to be introduced into the U.S. and, here’s the important part, IF just the minimal grading standards are met: light brushing and washing of potatoes to remove 90% of the dirt. PEI of course is required to do much more: wash with a forced stream of water to remove all soil, treat with sprout inhibitor to prevent replanting, full traceability and export documentation, and certified by Canadian plant health authorities (CFIA) that they are free of quarantinable pests. A Canadian organization representing the industry here doesn’t mention Kam Quarles by name but says this in response to his allegations: “It is highly disappointing that some industry stakeholders fail to be open and transparent in their communications. This can only be interpreted as intent to mislead.”
I’ve written before that potato wart is a serious threat, not to food safety, but to the livelihood of growers wherever it’s found. Canada has more than a century of regulating the pest, first in Newfoundland and, since 2000 when it was found, on PEI. There’s not one example of it being exported anywhere.
This unblemished record isn’t helping PEI seed potato growers who continue to be limited to selling just on PEI. It’s heartbreaking that the seed sector is shouldering so much of the financial fallout as well as harm to the Island's reputation, from the discovery of a few dozen diseased potatoes. The U.S. industry is justified in banning seed sales for now and in my mind this remains the most important challenge to Canadian plant health officials. At some point soon they need to start defining areas of the province that are free of potato wart, not just a constant search for fields that have it. Testing is a confidence game and Canada must demand the same respect for protocols used here as the Americans demand for managing their quarantinable pests.
PEI took an important step forward to accomplish this earlier in November. It may be scientifically sound but there was definitely something odd about a PEI regulation that allowed potatoes to be planted in a field five years after a positive discovery (yes with several required steps like bioassays and resistant varieties etc). With a half page amendment to provincial plant health regulations, PEI’s Agriculture Minister can now prevent planting potatoes in defined areas in index fields (fields where potato wart was found) for up to 20 years. This is in line with regulations used in Europe to manage potato wart. It’s not as definitive as planting trees, and soil movement must continue to be prevented, but it strengthens Canada’s negotiating position. The issue of compensation if any is still to be determined. European farmers do receive payments. It will be interesting to see how this develops.
Just as important as this legislative change is the news that American plant health officials have been on PEI at least three times recently and are obviously aware of this legislative change and the testing that’s going on. I’ve argued before that it’s APHIS who can give U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack the cover he needs to keep the border open to fresh potatoes and resist the NPC scare tactics.
Even if the border remains open I don’t want to diminish the damage that has been done. Let’s remember that last year $50 million worth of U.S. business was lost and 100 million pounds of potatoes destroyed. Just as important are the longtime relationships and markets lost that will be very difficult to recover. The unnecessary and unfair rumblings by Kam Quarles will just add to the uncertainty of U.S. buyers that they can count on getting PEI supplies (I suspect that’s why he’s doing it).
I don’t blame organizations for promoting the interests of their members (and eastern U.S. potato growers had a very good year in 2021), but they also need to tell the truth.
