As the late baseball great Yogi Berra used to say, it's déjà vu all over again.
For the second time in 14 years, Frizzell’s Valleyville Farm and Birkentree Holsteins have been named winners of the coveted Master Breeder award by Holstein Canada. Valleyville is operated by Garth, Chris and Alan Frizzell in Hunter River while Birkentree is run by Wayne and David Dickieson.
"It is really nice to receive the recognition from the industry," Chris Frizzell said.
Both farms won the repeat title in the minimum time length ( a breeder has to be in operation for 15 years in order to be considered for their first Master Breeder shield and the time frame shortens by a year for the second and any subsequent shields.) His father, Garth, noted the farm, which started back in the 1950's, has a herd of approximately 300.
"We got notice we were in the top ten in June of last year so we knew we were in the running," Chris noted.
Birkentree Holsteins started breeding cattle in the 1970's but did not start their commercial dairy operation until 1994. They have a herd of approximately 95-100 cattle.
"It is quite an honour," Wayne Dickieson said.
He said the farm is proud to help add another chapter to what he called the "extremely impressive" list of Island winners of the award. He added Islanders have always been proud of their cattle and he noted Holstein clubs across the province have been active in encouraging breeding programs, especially in the 1970's and early 1980's when the industry was growing rapidly.
The farms are scheduled to receive their awards at the Holstein Canada annual meeting that is still set for Ottawa in July. However, both Chris and Wayne doubt the in-person eventwill take place due to COVID-19. Wayne described the chances of the meeting taking place as a "long shot." Even if it does go ahead, Chris doubted he would be attending, given the requirement the farm's representatives would have to self-isolate for 14 days when they return to the province.
"The 2020 meeting didn't go either and they were supposed to recognize both years this time," Wayne added. "Looks like it may be 2022 now."
Since its beginning in 1929, the Master Breeder program has become the most coveted Holstein Canada award. Including this year’s winners, more than 1,100 Master Breeder shields have been handed out since 1930 (for the year 1929). For the first time ever, Holstein Canada revealed the winners live to the entire Holstein community in an online event. This live stream was seen by more than 1,200 viewers from all over the world.
Two Ontario herds --Altona Lea and Ronbeth-- won a fourth shield. Wayne said both farms are now in the third generation of accepting the award, adding "I remember when the grandfathers of this year's winners were still farming."
Ontario and Quebec both had seven winning farms with Alberta, British Columbia., Manitoba, and Nova Scotia each having single winners.
"We recognize these breeders for having mastered the art of breeding balanced cattle – high production and outstanding conformation with great reproduction, health and longevity," notes a release from Holstein Canada.
