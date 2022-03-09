The Island potato industry has its fingers crossed for good news before the end of this week.
Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau indicated in a number of media interviews in early March she was expecting an answer from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on when Island potatoes could once again flow south by March 10. The general manager of the PEI Potato Board said the minister reiterated that date in a meeting he held with her March 2, while he was in Ottawa attending the annual meeting of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture. The border has been closed since November 22 of last year, when Bibeau issued a ministerial order that indicated the province was infested with potato wart.
However, Greg Donald said he was given no indication of what that announcement might entail. When the agriculture secretary gave permission for shipments to resume to Puerto Rico, producers found themselves with the added expense of making labels indicating the potatoes were only for consumption on the Caribbean Island and could not be shipped to the American mainland.
Donald said there is concern on both sides of the border about the possibility of causing an oversupply of spuds, especially for the fresh market. He explained "if growers in other areas that plant before PEI put more acres in the ground thinking the border is going to stay closed, that could lead to a major glut of potatoes and result in depressed prices across the board."
The general manager said the industry remains frustrated by the fact Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency continue to treat the matter as a technical issue rather than a trade problem. Donald noted potatoes from Idaho, where another quarantinable pest, Pale Cyst Nematode, was discovered last year, continue to come to Canada under the same rules the American have rejected for Island potatoes for almost four months.
"Idaho potatoes are on the shelves in Canadian stores while we just ran close to 300 million pounds of perfectly good potatoes through snow blowers," he said. "It is just not right."
Meanwhile O'Leary- Inverness MLA Robert Henderson suggested in the legislature the province use part of the $50 million contingency fund announced in the budget for potato wart to purchase the 33 fields where the pest has been found since 2000.
He asked Premier Dennis King if he would instruct Transportation and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward to expropriate the 33 index fields and compensate the land owners at pre-potato wart land prices.
"We need to send a clear message to the United States that PEI has taken the responsibility of land usage, and that we’re doing it in appropriate measures to resolve the potato wart issue," Henderson added. "Millions of dollars’ worth of annual revenue of the Island economy depends on it. "
The premier said the border closure has impacted every Islander adding " I would be in the camp that would be supportive of doing everything we can to make sure our potato wart management plan is the best that it can be, even if that includes taking land out of production. "
King added "I want to make sure, if we go with these extreme lengths, that our efforts are recognized by CFIA, by APHIS in the United States, and not get into the mess of a dance of just giving things away." He went to criticize the federal Liberal government for their handling of the issue.
"I’ll take every land out of production that we can here, but I want to be recognized for it and tell them to leave us alone and let us sell the potatoes in the United States," he went on to say. "That’s how you negotiate. You don’t go hat in hand, Mr. Speaker. Sometimes, you’ve got to thump the table. "
Henderson also asked if the province would launch a class action lawsuit against the U.S. government and the CFIA for damages associated with handling the potato wart issue "so farmers and Island taxpayers can get our money back, because a number of comments have been made that there’s been negligence on this file."
The premier responded "if there’s negligence on this file, there’s a lot of DNA from his party over there responsible. I’ll tell you this, I stood up on the first day and I thumped the table and I’ve done everything I can and I’ve stood shoulder to shoulder with the potato industry in this province, and I’ll take every step that I can make to do this." He asked Henderson to "go to Ottawa and ask Minister Bibeau and others to give us a hand for once instead of giving us a kick in the back, in the side, that we don’t need."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.