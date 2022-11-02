Victoria Stamper

While yields have been variable across the country, the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada expects overall production will be slightly lower than in 2021.

"The 2022 growing season has provided a potato crop that is variable across the country, and even regionally within provinces," said Victoria Stamper in her final seasonal report to the industry on October 19. "A slightly lower yield was not unexpected when we take into consideration Canadian acreage remained almost flat and yields in 2021 provided a “bumper crop” in most of Eastern Canada which is not the case this year."

