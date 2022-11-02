While yields have been variable across the country, the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada expects overall production will be slightly lower than in 2021.
"The 2022 growing season has provided a potato crop that is variable across the country, and even regionally within provinces," said Victoria Stamper in her final seasonal report to the industry on October 19. "A slightly lower yield was not unexpected when we take into consideration Canadian acreage remained almost flat and yields in 2021 provided a “bumper crop” in most of Eastern Canada which is not the case this year."
Stamper said most provinces enjoyed excellent harvest conditions without the high temperatures experienced in early September nor the wet conditions of early spring.
"PEI growers have more than 90% of their crop harvested with many finishing up this week and many more will wrap up over the next few days," she said in the report. "Despite Fiona causing delays starting storage harvest, excellent weather since the storm has enabled growers to make up time and harvest looks like (weather permitting next week) it will be completed on time (some even earlier than normal). "
She added yield is expected to be close to last year and she described the quality as excellent. The general manager added "moisture level differences between the western and eastern parts of the Island have caused some variability in the crops. With planted acreage for PEI down just over 5,000 acres we estimate production to be lower than last year by 5-10%, however about 5% above the five- year average."
The harvest in New Brunswick was also winding down in mid-October and yields were down from 202. Harvest conditions have generally been good and without very cold temperatures. "Since there is not the bumper crop of last year, and there has been some low gravity issues reported forecasting processors to increase the quantity required, it is unlikely we will see movement of potatoes west as we did last year," she explained. "Similar to PEI, production is estimated to be lower than last year but still close to an 8% increase in production over the five- year average."
There were some delays wrapping up the harvest in Quebec due to very cold temperatures in the evenings and mornings shortening the actual time in the field. Overall growers seem happy with the crop, especially after such a cold and wet spring for planting, and are reporting good quality, however growers are seeing only average yields and a bit smaller size profile.
"Quebec has seen good demand on the fresh side since Labour Day and pricing is holding well," the general manager said. " Estimated production is slightly under last year’s number but well above the five-year average."
Turning to Ontario, she said most of the crop was in storage by October 19 and there were
differences reported regionally in yields, with some disappointed and others with average to even above average, "which perhaps maybe attributed to a very dry growing season for the province and not all farms with irrigation."
She added high temperatures through August and into September did finally break for harvesting and growers should not be faced with some of the issues encountered last year with warm potatoes going into storage. With acreage down from last year and variable reports on yields, production is expected to be down just over 9% from last year, but still on track with the five- year average due to a large harvest last year.
"Harvest in Manitoba has now been completed for the most part and reports are positive. Conditions for harvest were very good and most potatoes are now under storage," the report noted. " Quality of this crop is good as with most provinces, and yields are being described as average to even some slightly above average, a welcome result after the last two years. "
Stamper said shipping was expected to begin before the end of the month in time to take advantage of demand expected for American Thanksgiving in November. Production is expected to be up year around 6%, in line with the increase in planted acres and despite the cold wet spring that delayed planting up to three weeks in some areas.
The harvest in Saskatchewan is now complete for the most part with the weather cooperating very well for the growers. The report notes the quality has been reported as excellent with
the province experiencing good growing conditions all season.
When the report was issued, the harvest was over for most growers in Alberta due to favourable weather conditions. A hail storm back in July, as well as high temperatures through Augus,t have resulted in early reports of disappointing yields in the province.
"Quality is very good but size profile is variable, many reporting smaller than average. The resulting supply is one that may be short of what the processors need and would like to see for
the upcoming months," the general manager said. "Despite these reports, with the increase in planted acreage this season, and the quantity of potatoes harvested, we still do estimate production in Alberta to be up possibly 5% overall compared to last year."
The harvest was also essentially complete in British Columbia. There was little or no rain in that province for the last three months and Stamper said, along with the high temperatures throughout August and into early September, that was worrisome for many growers. However, since mid-September the temperatures have dropped nicely and conditions for harvest have been great.
"Due to several factors, including an extremely late planting, high temperatures and little to no
precipitation through August, yields are reported as lighter this year with a smaller size profile overall," she went on to say. "However, reports are that the province will get the whole crop off so the quantity of potatoes going into storage should be better than originally expected early in the season. With this harvest report combined with planted acreage down from last year, we estimate production for BC to be down around 8% over 2021 numbers."
