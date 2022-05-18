United Potato Growers of Canada has hired Victoria Stamper as its new general manager.
The resident of Mascouche, Quebec replaces former PEI Potato Board chair Kevin MacIsaac, who announced his retirement last year. Victoria brings a commodities distribution background to the organization, with the principles of supply, demand, and profitability being very familiar to members of the potato industry.
She grew up in London, Ontario, and attended the University of Guelph, obtaining a Bachelor of Commerce with a Major in Marketing. She moved to Montreal and studied at McGill University in the Bachelor of Arts, Psychology Program. She is fluent in English and French. Her professional development also includes training in the Six Sigma Program at the yellow belt level. An active volunteer, she has given her time to organizations including, Pinewood Elementary, Scouts Canada, and the MS and Cancer Society.
Victoria’s work experience over the years has created a strong background in sales, purchasing, marketing, administration, and human resources. Her decision to change careers and focus her talents on the potato industry can best be described by Victoria’s statement “It is product that has to marketed, no matter if the commodity is steel or potatoes. World events are factors of influence, and a have a large affect on the membership needs of an organization like the United Potato Growers of Canada. I’m looking forward to working with potato growers all across the country by first of all learning about their needs and then by bringing value to their businesses.”
United Potato Growers of Canada Chairman, Ray Keenan said “our executive has conducted an extensive search for a candidate to fulfill the needs of our organization and to strengthen it going forward. Victoria’s commodity distribution background brings a new dynamic to our organization, and when coupled with her fluent presentation skill sets, make her an excellent fit to promote the principles of supply and demand for UPGC. We look forward to working with
her.”
Keenan went on to thank MacIsaac, for his years of service in a leadership role with the
organization since 2011. He added "We wish him well in his future endeavors and appreciate
his efforts during this transition period.”
The United Potato Growers of Canada was formed in 2006, with membership from the east coast of Prince Edward Island to the west coast of British Columbia. Its mission is to create a more balanced supply of potatoes by providing accurate production and marketing information for Canadian Potato Growers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.