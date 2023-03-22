Ray Keenan
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

The president of the United Potato Growers of Canada is pleased industry groups in several provinces have decided to rejoin the national organization.

The Ontario Potato Board, Potatoes New Brunswick and the Saskatchewan Seed Growers Association have comes back to the fold over the last several months. Souris-area producer Ray Keenan, who chairs the national organization, said the decision by the three groups makes the organization stronger.

