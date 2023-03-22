The president of the United Potato Growers of Canada is pleased industry groups in several provinces have decided to rejoin the national organization.
The Ontario Potato Board, Potatoes New Brunswick and the Saskatchewan Seed Growers Association have comes back to the fold over the last several months. Souris-area producer Ray Keenan, who chairs the national organization, said the decision by the three groups makes the organization stronger.
"We now represent growers from coast to coast," he said.
The Ontario organization decided to rejoin the fold in early March following its annual trade show. Board General Manager Kevin Brubacher noted “It has been a number of years since the Ontario Potato Board has been a member of UPGC, but we are excited to be back. The United Potato Growers of Canada have turned a corner as an organization and are moving in the right direction in our opinion, we are looking forward to being a part of the positive changes to come”
Meanwhile, Potatoes New Brunswick rejoined in early February as full members following recent presentations by Victoria Stamper, General Manager to both the Board of Directors and the Shippers Association. New Brunswick Potatoes would be a member as a representative of their grower members in that province.
“We are very pleased to rejoin the United Potato Growers of Canada," said Matt Hemphill, Executive Director of Potatoes New Brunswick. "UPGC has a proven track record of providing valuable market information and advocating for fair pricing for potato growers across the country. By working together with UPGC, we can help ensure that our growers receive a fair return for their hard work and investment, and that the Canadian potato industry remains strong and vibrant."
The Saskatchewan Seed Potato Growers Association (SSPGA), led by President Matthew Lawless, were the first non-member province to re-join UPGC last autumn as a representative of their member seed potato growers in the province.
“The SSPGA sees growth potential in the potato industry in Saskatchewan particularly in seed so being involved in national organizations is important” Lawless commented recently. He indicated that “The new GM of UPGC is bringing a fresh viewpoint to the mandate of the organization and the SSPGA felt it was a good time to re-join”.
United Potato Growers of Canada was formed in February 2006 by the Provincial Potato Boards in Canada and represents 98 percent of the Canadian potato industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.