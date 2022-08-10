Dr. Josh MacFayden
Mike Needham

A UPEI faculty member has received funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) to study the connection between biomass energy and agriculture.

Dr. Josh MacFadyen, Canada Research Chair in Geospatial Humanities, has received $210,141 from SSHRC’s Insight program for a research program called “Animals and the Circular Economy: A History of Biomass Energy and Agriculture in Canada, 1870–2021.”

