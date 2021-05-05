I first became aware of the National Farmers Union in 1979. I was working for CBC Radio in Ottawa just before moving to PEI. It was a very tough year financially for farmers, and big demonstrations were organized by the Canadian Federation of Agriculture and the NFU.
The Federation argued persuasively that farmers desperately needed financial assistance, but the NFU (Jim Mayne from PEI was the national president) had a very different message: food production in Canada is controlled by powerful grain handling companies, meat packers, large food processors and retailers, and family farms are being crushed. In other words the federation wanted some immediate help, but the NFU wanted the food production system drastically reformed. These differences remain to this day.
I’ve talked to many farmers over the years who were attracted to the NFU when they were young, joined the fight, then found the NFU too radical, too confrontational and settled back with whatever commodity group they belonged to. They never denied the analysis of how economic power is wielded within food production, just the tactics needed to get that changed.
The NFU has been at the forefront of what we would now call progressive issues since it was formed in 1969: it was an early proponent of supply management to ensure fair prices for farmers; in 1971, it proposed the first land bank in Canada in Saskatchewan; the NFU demanded and won matrimonial property rights for women in 1973; it fought for decades to preserve the Crow rate transportation subsidy for grain farmers, and even longer to preserve the Canadian Wheat Board, which was eventually disbanded by Stephen Harper; in 1978, it supported the People’s Food Commission, and 30 years later the People’s Food Policy Project. Both called for environmentally sustainable food production and food sovereignty; in 1979, the NFU launched a
continuing fight against corporate control of seeds opposing Plant Breeders’ Rights laws; in 1985, the NFU joined many others to fight against free trade with the U.S.; in the 1990’s, it created La Via Campesina to work with small and medium sized farmers in Central America and elsewhere; in the late 1990’s, it argued against the Multilateral Agreement on Investment, and opposed new free trade agreements including CETA and NAFTA; it successfully prevented the use of Monsanto’s genetically modified hormone in the dairy industry, and has called for a moratorium on GM foods until there’s a better understand of the environmental consequences; more recently it’s campaigned against “land grabbing”, foreign money pouring into Canada to buy-up farmland.
Here on PEI the NFU has supported the moratorium on high capacity wells, and called for regulations to stop the deterioration of soil health; it’s been a consistent critic of the Irving family’s involvement in producing potatoes and competing for land, including strongly opposing the ongoing Brendel land purchase; and perhaps more than anything the NFU has been a vocal champion of PEI’s Lands Protection Act that limits corporate ownership of land.
What’s consistent in all of these is a strong sense of social justice, the need for collective action and bold government intervention. This often clashes with the ideals of the rugged individual competing against everyone else that’s deeply rooted in so many farmers. The NFU can also be very suspicious of successful farm enterprises, looking for unfair or illegal advantages that explain their success.
I admire the NFU’s ongoing effort to push against the tide of growing concentrated corporate control of food processing and retailing, farm input industries that produce seed, fertilizer, chemicals and machinery. I also think the environmental challenges we all face play to the NFU’s strengths: the importance of small and medium sized organic farms, efforts to capture carbon through proper crop rotations and soil building, and promoting local production of a wide variety of crops to increase food sovereignty and cut down on continent-wide supply chains.
It’s hard to constantly have to speak up and oppose the “bigger is always better” forces that dominate food production world-wide. It’s created a system that offers consumers extraordinary value, but we’re beginning to understand that there are costs too, both environmental and social, as rural communities struggle to survive. I don’t see the NFU backing off on any of the core values it began with more than 40 years ago.
