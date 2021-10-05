Leadership can’t be outsourced, but it can be developed.
Farm Management Canada's National Farm Leadership Program designed for busy farmers and ag professionals who want to improve their personal and professional effectiveness. The program will be hosting a virtual session October 18 at 2 p.m. with Kelly Dobson of LeaderShift Inc.
Kelly will highlight the benefits of focusing on leader effectiveness and unique program features that help farmers identify the critical development areas that will have the greatest impact on their personal and professional lives and help build the capacity to achieve more of what matters.
Kelly Dobson is a certified executive coach, fourth-generation farmer, founder and Performance Coach at LeaderShift Inc.
If you you’ve been thinking about professional development, or have a challenge you are struggling with, bring your questions to this session and learn how these programs can support you to perform at your best when it matters most.
