Farm life can be unpredictable, even on the best days - weather, pests, market conditions, relationships and, more recently, COVID-19 can affect not only day-to-day farm management but the future of the operation altogether. But, with risk, also comes opportunity for those who are positioned to take calculated risks. This is why it's important to plan for risk.
Farm Management Canada invites farmers to attend the Roots to Success Risk Management virtual training session to increase their ability to assess and address risks using a comprehensive approach to managing risk on the farm.
The training session will allow you to: Gain knowledge, tools and resources to make better business decisions Share best practices and lessons learned with other producers and Begin to create a comprehensive risk management plan tailored to your farm.
The first half of the training will go November 9 with the second half happening November 12. Both sessions will run 2-4 p.m. Atlantic time.
Thanks to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the Agri-Risk Initiatives Program, this session is free to producers. By participating in this training session, you will gain free access to AgriShield®, an online risk management platform. for a period of one year.
This workshop is designed for Canadian producers only. For this reason, your registration will be reviewed. If your registration is accepted, you will receive a follow-up email containing instructions for accessing the event. Other workshops that are better suited to other professions will be advertised in the future.
Space is limited and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Participants are expected to have access to a computer and a reliable internet connection to attend the training. To register for the workshop, go to the the Farm Management Canada website.
