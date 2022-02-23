The heartbreaking job of chopping up 300 million pounds of Island spuds that no longer have a market due to the border closure is now well under way.
Anybody within the industry knew this was on the horizon since the day the ministerial order was issued, if a quick solution could not be found. Many producers were showing fields where they had chopped up potatoes 21 years ago when potato wart was first detected in the province on social media and were expressing disbelief they were again having to destroy perfectly good food.
Considerable effort has been expended since mid-November finding a home for as many potatoes as possible, including food banks and soup kitchens right across the country. Despite those efforts, the February report from United Potato Growers of Canada showed Island fresh holdings were almost eight million hundredweight-- a 116 per cent increase over the three year average of 3,679,000.
A record harvest in most of eastern Canada has led to a 61 per cent increase in storage holdings and the two factors are sure to have a downward impact on price. Producers are receiving 8.5 cents per pound for the destroyed potatoes-- a far cry for the 18-20 cents per pound they were getting in the marketplace when the border closed.
The resumption of shipments to Puerto Rico is the first bit of good news the industry has received since the closure, However, it has meant extra time and expense because every bag must contain a label that essentially says the spuds must be consumed in Puerto Rico and can't be shipped to the continental United States. Kudos to all those islanders who have pitched in help affix the label, many of them volunteering their time.
A letter on the issue from NFU District Director Doug Campbell that appears on this page offers some points to ponder. He argues the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is being made a scapegoat in the crisis. While he admits the agency has made some mistakes he argues the roots of the crisis can be traced back to the failure to plant trees on fields where wart was detected 21 years ago.
Since the two fields where wart was found last year were adjacent fields to those where the virus was discovered two decades ago, there is no question that if the fields were taken out of production permanently then it would be business as usual now.
"Why was the interest of the processing sector apparently put ahead of our table stock industry that supplies highly nutritional inexpensive food to so many people across the world? Can it be legitimately denied this was the case?" Campbell writes.
Unfortunately, that is largely an academic argument now. There is no little doubt any land where potato wart has been found over the last 21 years has to come out of production permanently and the same approach has to be followed for any new discoveries. Otherwise the industry will live in the permanent shadow of being shut down again anytime the political climate changes in Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.