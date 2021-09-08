Everyone has been able to take a breath (well almost everyone) when it comes to implementing PEI’s Water Act. It’s been mostly dry the last few weeks but nothing like the drought conditions of the last three summers.
PEI farmers and homeowners consider themselves very fortunate compared to those enduring catastrophic weather conditions from Northern Ontario west to BC. It’s the same in most of the important farm states in the U.S., as farmers there too struggle with extremely hot, dry conditions. Homes are being lost to wild fires while production of grain, oilseed, fruit and vegetable crops will be cut by as much as 30%. We will all be paying more at the supermarket this fall.
The moratorium on high capacity wells used for irrigation continues to be the battlefront that we see on editorial pages. Supporters of the moratorium argue that government’s attention has gone from water conservation to developing an irrigation policy, and they’re right. But it’s not that Robert Irving is finally getting his way (he spent 20 years threatening and cajoling and got nothing). It’s the three years of drought mentioned earlier and sensible arguments from the Certified Organic Producers Association at the beginning of the year that farmers can’t sustain 20 to 30% losses every year and stay in business. This was followed up by good work from the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability legislative committee.
Green Party MLA’s on the committee have been particularly constructive, arguing it’s time to move on from the moratorium and develop an irrigation policy based on sustainability and equity in access to water. I don’t see either of these as abandoning what so many have worked so hard to include in the Water Act.
And yes it also needed a premier who didn’t want to pass this issue on to the next government, and an environment minister who sees leadership as being hard fisted and never saying sorry.
Of course. there’s more at play for Dennis King and Steven Myers. Clearly they see the Green Party as the Conservatives' biggest obstacle to gaining a clear majority in the next provincial election. They know any debate on the moratorium will paint the Greens into a corner. While the party’s MLA’s have taken the risk of showing leadership on developing an irrigation policy, many of the party’s supporters would rather the Greens fight to keep the moratorium in place.
And of course Minister Myers pushes the other side of this coin. He never misses an opportunity to paint the Greens as anti-business, anti-farmers. In the legislature, there was a productive discussion on soil health until Minister Myers stepped in and changed the whole tone. He talked about a visit he’d had with a group of Prince County potato growers in the Dunk River watershed that’s under a lot irrigation pressure.
“I was really proud to be an Islander to see what they were doing. They’re not talking about it in the media. The only thing that ever happens to them in the media is they’re getting beat up usually by you guys or your friends, and they have no real capacity to defend themselves because they’re out there trying to make a living….”
This was clearly unfair. Green MLA Lynne Lund has almost single handedly shifted the moratorium discussion from a stark choice of right or wrong to something far more constructive. On the Dunk River pumping she said “What we need is to be able to protect water for islanders and we need to be able to support farmers. There is a certain amount of water that we can use.”
And it’s determining what this “certain” amount of water is that gives Minister Myers some wiggle room, and more opportunity to play both sides of the street. He’s said that farmers can apply for new high capacity well permits later this month, but none will be granted until irrigation plans have been established in all watersheds.
Again, parsing Minister Myers that could take days, or years. Environment department water officials are working away at this, UPEI biologist Mike Van Den Heuvel continues to organize a research project that’s been in the works for years, and watershed groups may be asked to contribute. That’s a lot of players with slightly different agendas and timelines.
The moratorium was a big tent that included much more than water use. Soil erosion, nitrate and pesticide leaching and other negative impacts of commercial farming were lumped in with trying to protect PEI’s groundwater resources. I get that. I just want to see time and energy put into creating a sound irrigation policy: How will over pumping be measured? Can all farmers get access to irrigation? Will Cavendish Farms make irrigation, or a high capacity application at least, a condition of getting a contract? Can irrigation make better use of commercial fertilizer and reduce nitrate runoff? Can better productivity allow potato farmers to cut back on acreage and move to longer rotations and better soil health? How can we protect groundwater from salt water intrusion?
I’m sure others have better questions. All of these need to be worked on. The political gamesmanship will continue, but we have to keep focused on what matters.
