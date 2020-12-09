As the calendar continues to count down to the end of one of the most turbulent years in human history, the fate of the moratorium on high capacity wells for agricultural purposes continues to be a hot topic both in political and agricultural circles.
The executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture admits he was caught by surprise with a recommendation from the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability to extend the moratorium to include such uses as golf courses and car washes. The moratorium, put in place over 18 years ago, only covers wells used for agricultural purchases.
"Nobody asked for that," Robert Godfrey said.
Godfrey and federation president Ron Maynard appeared before the committee with two recommendations, namely the approval of a UPEI research project and the creation of a multi-stakeholder group to address the immediate need for irrigation solutions.
The committee report did not indicate any recommendation regarding the UPEI research project that was proposed two years ago by UPEI researcher Michael van den Heuvel would see the creation of wells to complete a four-year study to monitor the impact. The committee recommended it be mandated to study all research projects before they proceed.
“The committee’s comments are in fact incorrect. The project is not being funded by industry, it is a partnership between Government, producers and organizations such as the PEIFA,” commented Ron Maynard. “It is also very disappointing that the committee took it upon themselves to question the ethics of UPEI researcher Michael van den Heuvel and his team; suggesting that they would not be able to present unbiased research.”
The women's district director of the National Farmers Union said that organization believes an extension of the moratorium to other sectors is a decision that would have to be made by government. Edith Ling added "we don't want to see agriculture pitting in competition with other sectors of the economy." The NFU is in support of the moratorium arguing the best way to combat climate change is to increase soil organic matter.
Meanwhile, the Certified Organic Producers Cooperative has also taken a stand on the issue. In a presentation to the inaugural Provincial Organic Summit, the president of the cooperative said the aim of the policy paper by Matthew Ramsay and Judy Loo was not to pit organic growers against their conventional counterparts.
"We all need markets, we all need water and we all need land if we are growing crops," Brian MacKay said. "Some organic growers use irrigation as well so we wanted to be conscious of that."
The report recommends additional research into the availability of groundwater resources in watersheds across the province. They also want a regulatory framework for producers to access water and water management plans that are specific to the geographical/watershed areas.
The cooperative also wants research into alternative methods of accessing water for irrigation like desalination, metering required for water use as well as allocation and pricing models. They also call for the moratorium to stay in place until the research is completed.
The fate of the moratorium also sparked a debate in the legislature between O'Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson and Premier Dennis King. The former agriculture minister asked King "How long will you continue allowing golf courses and car washes to take priority over those who are responsible for food production when it comes to the use of supplemental irrigation?"
The premier replied he had spoken with a number of producers over the summer and "The conversations that I had with them and one that they were leading, which is heartwarming to me, is that we stop looking at this strictly as a water issue. We talk about the health of our soil, we talk about the use of our land and all of these different components because they’re all wrapped together. That’s the road that I would choose to go down."
The premier added he has no intention of kicking the issue down the road adding "I would like this Legislature to find a solution so that everyone is treated fairly." Henderson asked if the government was planning to give a green light to the UPEI study. The premier said he would like the legislature to make that decision.
"I’m not here to instruct anybody to do anything. If the responsibility, at the end of the day, falls on me, fine, that is the job, after all, but I think we have to get away from this style where we all think one person is the be-all and end-all that makes all the decisions," the premier said.
Henderson reminded him the 2019 Conservative election platform promised to obtain independent science on this issue but "holding up the study does exactly the opposite." He asked the premier to work with the agriculture industry to end the moratorium in time for the 2021 growing season.
"I suppose if I was trying to promote a story, I would talk about the new-found courage the member has finally found after 11 years of having that opportunity to do just that and did absolutely zero in the field, but I wouldn’t do that," the premier joked.
Premier King said he supports research and science adding "We’ve just spent the last nine months taking every possible recommendation from Dr. Heather Morrison to help us get through this COVID situation. I’m absolutely all for science. We also have to have a comfort level that that science is done properly and that everyone feels comfortable that it’s going to be unbiased. That is what we’re trying to do. I don’t want to just rush this through and create another problem that you guys didn’t want to handle for 11 years."
