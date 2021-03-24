The Water Act should be named for the late Daryl Guignon. The well-respected UPEI biologist was the firmest voice saying no in December of 2013, when it was announced that the moratorium on high-capacity irrigation wells would end.
Not on his watch. By June of 2014, former Liberal Environment Minister Janice Sherry announced a new Water Act would be created. What followed were hundreds of hours of public consultations, thoughtful presentations by dozens of individuals and public interest groups. The Act itself was passed in 2017, and will finally come into force with regulations on June 16th. The moratorium continues, but with a backdrop of continuing drought from climate change during the critical growing season endangering the survival of many farms, there will be new research to determine if the moratorium can safely end.
The Water Act is a singular achievement Islanders should be proud of, not just regulations to protect groundwater resources, but values to guide future decision making. However there’s one skunk at the celebration--irrigation holding ponds.
It’s a challenge to write or talk about holding ponds. Many continue to think or hope that the Water Act will make holding ponds illegal. It does not. It does have regulations about the wells that feed water to holding ponds, and those will come into effect in mid-June. If new ponds are built then multiple low capacity wells that mimic a high capacity well will not be allowed as long as the moratorium is in place.
What’s the controversy? The former Liberal government had written “requirements” for supplying these ponds: one low capacity well (capable of filling an Olympic sized swimming pool in just over a week). Some pond owners followed this rule but many didn’t. The government became convinced that each of these additional low capacity wells on their own were legal, and therefore they’ve been grandfathered in to the new regulations. A legislative committee had recommended a two year compliance period. New Environment Minister Steven Myers has increased that to five years.
I’ve written several times that it was the dozen or so farmers who risked not following these “requirements” and they hould have to wait like everyone else for the research to show whether the additional wells can be used safely. It’s also unfortunate to start this fresh era of regulating water use by making an exception everyone is noticing.
The number of holding ponds has increased over the last five years as the impact of climate change, wet springs and falls, dry summers, became firmly established, and farmers saw little hope of the moratorium ending. Used properly these ponds can capture water when it’s flush in the spring, but still no farmer would build a pond if there was any possibility of a high-capacity well in the near future.
However I know for some Islanders these ponds are big, ugly things that represent the physical manifestation of all their concerns: the scale of water needed for irrigation, that selfish farmers will never follow the rules, and government won’t make them.
According to a survey done a year ago there are 30 of these ponds, using a mix of established highcapacity wells, and 67 low capacity wells, to fill them. Two well capitalized operations, Vanco and Indian River Farms, own the majority, with another dozen farms the rest.
I think the trust issue is as important as water use right now. The truth is we really don’t have solid information about water use in these ponds. It’s the impact on local stream flow that’s measured, not the actual amount of water being pumped. The insistence on proper record keeping in the Water Act, the new research that will start this summer, all will build a better understanding of how irrigation is impacting watersheds and should build trust that it can be properly regulated.
Trust and credibility will also be an issue for Island politicians and interest groups. The easiest thing for Premier Dennis King would be to leave this for the next government. He didn’t. In the Environment department, the minister has gone from a series of Steve Yzermans, a cerebral play maker, to Bobby Clarke, willing to whack an opponent on the ankle with his stick to win a game.
Maybe that’s what Steven Myers had to do. Irrigation opponents reminded everyone about Cavendish Farm’s role in all of this, but then ignored that certified organic farmers are also calling for well regulated access to water for farmers. Not surprisingly, the Potato Board was supportive of the new research and the grandfathering of additional wells for pond owners. It also welcomes required new studies on soil health, and one I’ll be watching, what impact is there when plowing is done in the spring leaving fields covered through the winter.
Despite the impact of climate change I don’t think the late Daryl Guignon would have moved off his well-earned conviction that the moratorium is the right thing to do. I remember him talking about the importance of “old” water, our savings account of water deep underground that keeps the salt water all around us at bay. Whatever happens let’s make sure we’re all a part of honouring that. He deserves it, and our gratitude for making us try to do this right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.