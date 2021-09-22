As the potato harvest begins to head into full swing across the country, the general manager of United Potato Growers of Canada notes "all eyes are to the sky for a successful finish to the growing season accompanied by good weather conditions to remove the crop from the soil." Kevin MacIsaac notes in his September 7 report to industry weather patterns have continued to influence the outlook for the Canadian potato crop with eastern Canada (particularly PEI) receiving record amounts of rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Meanwhile, Manitoba received some rainfall in the past several weeks and he said growers across the country are hoping potential early frosts hold off and allow the crop to finish up.
MacIsaac said PEI potato fields were beginning to look dry before the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped anywhere from 80 to 150mm during a 24 hour period. The general manager noted "This rainfall event has greatly improved the outlook for long season varieties such as Russet Burbanks. Growers will likely need to monitor any unwanted side effects of this rainfall dump, but to date quality has looked excellent with no off types or defects. "
The former chair of the PEI Potato Board said early harvest has been very promising with some fields 50 to100 cwt. above last year’s poor yields during the main harvest. He added the old crop for table markets is winding down while maintaining good pricing. He said processing plants should be moving into new crop in mid-September.
Turning to New Brunswick, he said although the potato belt was not the recipient of large amounts of water from the recent hurricane, it did receive an inch previous and 1.5 inches the previous week before that. This should carry much of the crop into maturity as vines are beginning to lay down and lighten in colour.
"Early harvest on chipstock has been very promising with reported yields well above average. The chip contract with Old Dutch has finally been settled with a two year contract providing increases in both the 2021 and 2022 crop," he went on to say. " Early harvest of other varieties such as Shepody and Caribou Russet have produced high yields. French fry companies continue to show interest in purchasing open potatoes to meet their needs in other regions due to the stresses of hot, dry, weather conditions."
The extreme summer heat in Quebec has now broken but he said the russet crop has been stressed with plants falling down in the heat, so the reprieve may be too late for those fields. The early harvest was very good with high yields and good quality. MacIsaac said overall yields will be higher than a year ago, although growers are looking at a smaller size profile.
"Marketers in Quebec are finding movement a little slow, likely due to a hot summer for cooking, and the need to take vacations after being coopled up with COVID-19 restrictions," he went on to say. "Dealers are talking about banners on product ads and look forward to the return to school cycle of normality. As always there are some shorter season growers who are anxious to move their crop at this time of year. Both the french fry processor and chip company have both settled contracts with increases – some for 2021 and some for 2022."
The outlook is good for the Ontario crop, with more natural rainfall this year than in 2020. He noted "Quality looks very good, on most varieties. Growers are looking forward to the cooler temperatures which will allow safe storage for that part of the harvest. Early table harvest has been a good one, with good quality and yields reported. "
He noted dealers would like to see demand pick up with the end of vacations and return to school schedules in September. Out of field chipstock harvest continues on, with good yields reported. Some chip producers went to storage the first week of , almost ten days ahead of schedule.
Fresh potato growing areas in Manitoba have been dry throughout the season. The Winkler area received four nches of rain in late August and early September but unfortunately, it was too late for much of the table crop and the general manager noted current yield predictions are for 2/3 of normal. There has been very little shipping happening, although some yellows from irrigated ground have been marketed with good yields reported. Table potatoes in the Red River Valley, south of the border, also had similar rain patterns recently which will help put some weight on the later crops after a very dry season.
Processing potatoes, particularly russets, have also struggled to keep up with the hot dry season. Some early out of field harvest has been done, mostly on Rangers but MacIsaac said growers would prefer to wait a little longer to see if they can achieve a better yield per acre in the out of field deliveries. Long season varieties such as Russet Burbank have been particularly stressed from the heat of the season.
"Although it has been a hot dry season, the crop in Saskatchewan generally looks good," he said. "Growers feel some of the success is due to a good irrigation source with access to lots of water for the crop throughout the season. A lot of the seed crop has been top killed, and harvest is ready to get underway. "
Alberta’s potato crop has suffered with heat issues since late June and consistent temperatures of 103 degrees before row closure, dropped the first set, greatly affecting yields. Early harvested Rangers have been disappointing, in the 10-11 tons/acre range.
"Current ten-foot strips in Russet Burbanks point to yields of 13-15 tons/acre so the crop will need another three weeks to put some weight on," the general manager said. "Processing demand is strong, and all three fry plants of McCain, Lamb-Weston, and Cavendish Farms are running new crop."
The growing season has also been hot in British Columbia, resulting in good crop, but one which does not have a lot of large size potatoes in it. He noted recent variety trial field days show many plants with a higher set, but a smaller size profile.
"About three quarters of the fields are topped, and temperatures are cooling down from 20 degrees in the daytime to nine degrees at nighttime, making for good harvesting and storage temperatures," he concluded. "Many growers require four weeks for skin set on red and yellow varieties, so main harvest should be rolling by September 20th."
