Failure to control weeds in a potato crop can cause a yield loss of up to 30 per cent.
That was the message Dr. Andrew MacKenzie-Gopsill had for the potato industry during a workshop session held recently over Zoom by the Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield. The scientist from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada noted proper weed identification is the first step in an integrated weed management program.
If perennial weeds are a known issue in a field, Dr. MacKenzie-Gopsill recommends a pre-plant burn down, noting it can help to control those weeds and prevent them from establishing. His research has concentrated on exploring several herbicides including Eptam 8E. He explained Eptam is used at rates between 4.25 and 8.5 litres to the hectare, recommending higher rates for denser stands.
The research scientist explained Eptam sees uptake via underground plant organs and must be incorporated into the soil. It does not need rainfall for activation and is susceptible to leaching with heavy rainfall
While Eptam primarily targets grasses, Dr. MacKenzie-Gopsill said it shows moderate activity on corn spurry, lamb’s quarters, nightshades, pigweed and chickweed and can provide season long weed control.
"Pre-emergent herbicides are probably what producers are most familiar with and where there are the most options for chemical weed management," he said.
He noted several products can be applied at planting/hilling all the way up to ground crack with no adverse affects on potato yield or quality. There is always the danger, he noted, that weeds will build up resistance to certain herbicides, noting there is documented evidence of populations of Lamb's quarters in PEI and New Brunswick that have resistance to Sencor.
Similarly, there are ragweed populations in Nova Scotia identified as resistant to Lorox L and there are also suspected incidents of resistance in lamb's quarters. While that herbicide does provide good control of annual grasses & broadleaf weeds, he cautioned it may cause damage on soil with low organic matter.
Dr. MacKenzie-Gopsill said trials conducted by Agriculture Canada show Dual II Magnum offered poor control of Lamb’s quarters and moderate control of Shepard's purse, Wild buckwheat & smartweeds as well as Smooth crabgrass and a marketable yield equivalent to weed-free.
"Results from our trials (Boundary LQD) showed "Great control of PSII-susceptible lamb’s quarters, Excellent control of all other species and Marketable yield equivalent to weed-free." He noted there are very few options when it comes to post-emergent herbicides, adding Prism can provide control of annual grasses and some broadleaves until canopy closure.
When scouting for herbicide resistance, he urged growers to ask themselves several questions such as " Has the same herbicide mode of action been used repeatedly on this field?" "Did the same rate previously control this weed?" "Are there live and dead weeds following application?" and whether there has been a recent decline in control.
In 2017, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada researchers conducted resistance testing by collecting seed samples from PEI producer fields and the AAFC Harrington experimental farm, where poor control of lamb’s quarters was observed following an application of Metribuzin (Sencor 75). Resistant fields were detected throughout PEI and New Brunswick.
When trying to manage resistant lamb’s quarters in potato years, Dr. MacKenzie-Gopsill recommends growers focus on preventing weeds from setting seed and use multiple modes of action with the correct herbicide rate and the correct time. He also recommends using mechanical management if possible.
When trying to manage resistant lamb’s quarters in rotation years, he suggests using competitive cover crops to suppress lamb’s quarters germination and seed shed. He also recommends using certified weed-free seed and frequent cleaning of equipment.
"Early wick weeding decreased the reproductive allocation of lamb’s quarters by 74% vs. untreated weedy control," he told the producers. " Wick applications decreased lamb’s quarter seed germination by 21-28% vs. the untreated control."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.