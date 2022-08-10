The nightmare scenario for the many who fought to maintain the moratorium on high capacity wells in agriculture was that the aquifers would be pumped dry in order to supply french fries to Americans. The moratorium is now over and there are new regulations, some in place, others being developed. I’m convinced there are enough checks and balances, local control, and ministerial authority to cut off pumping when needed to ever let that nightmare play out.
Instead I’m going to go in the other direction and “blue-sky” on what irrigation could do for two of the most important and worrisome challenges right now: climate change and food security.
Besides the dusty soils and shriveled plants, the image that’s stuck with me from PEI’s 2001 drought are bands of unused granular fertilizer dug up with the sparse harvests. At the time, I just thought it was unusual.
Now I understand there were serious environmental and health impacts from this. When the rain did come in the fall, the water released nitrates that would leach into the groundwater and estuaries putting people’s health and aquatic ecosystems at risk. We also know now that soil bacteria can turn unused fertilizer into nitrous oxide, a potent greenhouse gas.
Several farmers and researchers from other places familiar with irrigation have come to PEI over the years. All say timely applications of water can insure fertilizer is used up through the growing season. There’s even a practice called fertigation that applies fertilizer directly, feeding the crop through the growing season.
Each season, it’s really the timing of water and nutrients that’s critical. Farmers can now access much better information for managing this. There’s satellite and drone imaging that will highlight where crops are growing poorly. The province’s new “right rate” soil testing program can inform farmers where water and nutrients are needed.
This continuous testing has added importance when irrigating by ensuring farmers aren’t over fertilizing. As I wrote earlier, water releases nitrates and makes them available for plants, but too much can ramp up nitrate levels in aquifers. All of this points to the necessity of more research on how irrigation should be used on PEI’s sandier soils, especially with potatoes which can be inefficient users of fertilizer.
The bottom line: with proper use, especially in another drought year like 2001, those producers with irrigation can ensure a reasonable harvest and prevent the serious fallout from unused and wasted fertilizer.
The more obvious benefit of irrigation is maintaining or improving yields especially in years when rain is short. Food security won’t be helped if it’s mainly french fry production that’s protected and that’s what makes the idea of “water equity” in the new regulations so important. It really sets PEI apart from other jurisdictions who work on a “first come-first served” model. In other words, if farms are using water now they keep that quantity and any newcomers must split up whatever is left.
Water equity doesn’t mean everybody gets the same amount, but there will be community discussions to try to ensure all farmers get what they need. This obviously won’t be easy in a handful of watersheds around Kensington but it will mean that a wide variety of producers who can contribute to food security on PEI have a chance at irrigation too.
Another important element of the new regulations is the requirement for proper soil management in order to get a permit. This will bring some minimum standards for crop rotations and improving soil health.
If yields become more predictable, there’s also the opportunity to move to four and five year rotations. Production costs would decrease and again soils would improve over time. More forests could be left standing. More land could be devoted to trees for windbreaks and stabilizing sloping fields.
With all of this we have to remember the high cost of establishing irrigation and the unpredictability of how often it will be needed. Is it really a good investment? Climate modeling tells us we can expect weather extremes. The pattern we’ve seen over the last decade is more dry years than not. Both the federal and provincial governments elsewhere are investing tens of millions in irrigation infrastructure and no doubt PEI will have to as well.
I’m calling this “blue-skying”. Others will call it a fantasy. What is clear is that PEI does have a very unique and progressive approach to irrigation. And for good reason. While renewable, the province’s groundwater is a limited and precious resource. Coastal aquifers are at constant risk of saltwater intrusion, something that can’t be fixed.
If PEI does do this right, then really we should thank all of the groups and individuals who fought to prevent it. They’re the ones who made demands for fairness and sustainability, always thinking about the future. Yes this will keep french fries going to Americans for the foreseeable future but, as the weather becomes more and more unpredictable, irrigation will give many other farmers a chance at success too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.