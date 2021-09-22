Erin O’Toole didn’t promise that the Toronto Maple Leafs would win the Stanley Cup, but he did insist a Conservative Government would lower food prices.
He made commitments you’d have expected from the NDP: stiff new penalties to prevent price fixing by big companies, and a “severe” code of conduct to “protect suppliers and encourage competition.” This was good stuff coming from an unexpected source. (This is being written before the election, so no idea whether we’ll actually see any of this happen.)
Food prices have certainly been on the rise, up about 4% this year and expected to go higher. The Conservatives helpfully reminded us that prices have risen 25% since Justin Trudeau was first elected in 2015. Certainly for the last year and a half, climate issues and COVID have been the main drivers of the increase.
This summer’s heat and drought in major production areas in North and South America will push up prices of grain and oil seeds, the building blocks of so much that’s on store shelves. Cereals, bread and other baked goods, snack foods, meat and so on will all be more expensive. Watch for smaller packaging if you don’t see price rises. It amounts to the same thing.
COVID’s role in higher prices is more complicated. Several of the huge centralized slaughter plants that supply so much of the beef in Canada had to shut down after outbreaks. This added to the misery facing beef producers in Western Canada who watched pastures dry up, and hay crops wither. Many have had to make painful decisions to sell even breeding stock because winter feed will be very expensive or unavailable. This will lead to lower inventories of cattle which will be another cause of higher food bills. Again hats off to those Maritime farmers sending hay out west. It’s the right thing to do.
Then there’s the whole supply chain disruption that COVID created. Canada still imports about $30 billion worth of food stuffs every year. Labour shortages and rocketing transportation bills are adding costs that consumers will have to absorb. All of these add to food insecurity for many struggling families.
There is one tiny bit of good news that’s coming out of all of this, and many will think I’m stretching to find it. We know that demand for “alternative” foods has been growing quickly and challenging longstanding production models, especially in the beef and dairy industries. Now I’m not picking on all plant-based dairy alternatives and am very supportive of Purity Dairy’s oat based milk (barley gives it a very distinctive flavour) but the category leader is almond milk and people are starting to move away from it. The reason? Almond trees need huge amounts of water to be productive. California just doesn’t have it, and many are questioning whether if it’s a good use for scarce water to begin with. This has led some discriminating foodie types to make a really interesting decision.
I read a publication called New York Magazine on line. It’s had excellent political coverage over the last few years, and also good writing on culture and food. A recent headline caught my attention: Whole Milk Mounts Its Triumphant Comeback, and the cutline: “Hot girls are ditching the alternatives and are going back to basics.” The writer, Emily Sundberg, had noticed during travels in Europe that whole milk and fresh cream continue to be enjoyed, and heard rumours something similar was starting to happen in New York.
She admits she’s part of a generation that had turned its back on dairy ”I’ve spent my entire adult life switching between soy creamer, vanilla soy creamer, coconut creamer (the worst), pumpkin-spice oat creamer, Oatly, Planet Oat, and a generic hemp-milk brand from Whole Foods.” Sundberg discovered there is growing demand for whole milk in New York coffee shops. In fact it’s now the “cool” thing to use. “With so many people claiming that alt milks are a path to dietary nirvana, ….. ordering “real” dairy milk has become an act of quiet rebellion. “
The dairy industry is very important to PEI. The regulated marketing system supply management limits imports and assures farmers fair prices. It means that a small dairy like ADL has a chance to compete successfully in Canada’s cheese market, and supply fresh milk locally. If it takes the California drought to get people to think harder about almond milk and get them back to “basics”, that’s one good thing at least.
