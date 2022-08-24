It’s very important to understand the difference between skepticism and cynicism.
The first requires critical thinking, asking good questions, not blindly accepting institutional, often government, information. The second gives in to lazy thinking, automatic distrust of authority, and a preference to see conspiracies.
When it comes to new climate policies linked to fertilizer use, we’re seeing a little of the former and lots of the latter. Throw politics into the mix and the discussion gets just a little bit worse.
Canadian farmers have good reason to be skeptical of the federal Liberal government. Its voter base is decidedly urban. There are just a handful of Liberal MPs from western Canada but all from Winnipeg, Calgary, or Edmonton.
The climate challenge given to Canadian farmers from the Trudeau government certainly feels like it’s been written by someone living in a city: “The defining challenge for Canadian agriculture in the 21st century will be to reduce absolute GHG emissions, and ultimately reach net-zero emissions by 2050, while finding ways to increase yields and economic growth, all while feeding a growing global population.”
Having been given this “mission impossible” many farmers aren’t surprised that an out of touch federal government would start by demanding a big cut in fertilizer use.
The thing is that’s not what the government is saying. While headlines and comments complain about demands for a 30% reduction in fertilizer use, in fact it’s a 30% reduction in fertilizer “emissions.” If fertilizer is used by plants, no problem, that’s where it’s needed, what it’s there for. The emissions come from surplus or unused fertilizer. Soil bacteria eat up excess ammonium nitrogen and convert it to nitrous oxide, a gas that’s 300 times more potent than CO2 at warming the atmosphere, and lasts a century. And, yes this could change, the 30% reduction in emissions is a goal not a regulation.
This isn’t an organic vs. conventional issue. Compost is better but excess manure causes exactly the same problems. This is pure political theatre. Too many provincial and federal Conservatives are lumping this in with the carbon tax as direct attacks on western Canada. Here’s Saskatchewan’s Agriculture Minister David Marit. “We’re really concerned with this arbitrary goal. The Trudeau government has apparently moved on from their attack on the oil and gas industry and set their sights on Saskatchewan farmers.”
Damien Kurek, an Alberta Conservative MP, wrote a column for a local paper titled “First, they attacked energy. Now, they attack agriculture.” In it he writes “Canada’s radical-left has been focused on destroying Canada’s oil and gas industry for the last seven years, but it is now clear they plan to use the same tactics to destroy Canadian agriculture.”
Now I know politics is a nasty game and politicians are quick to demonize their opponents. Everyone does it. But attacks like this are very cynical. I’m an easterner and, yes, lean left, but spending $20 billion plus of taxpayers’ money on the Trans Mountain Pipeline to get Alberta oil to tidewater is hardly “destroying Canada’s oil and gas industry.” Asking farmers to think about how they could better match fertilizer applications with what crops will actually use is not “fanciful activism” as Damien Kurek calls it.
We know that the kind of precision that regulators like to have is impossible; matching fertilizer application with what plants actually use. There are just too many variables: the crop being grown, the amount of moisture available, the health of the soil and so on. And obviously fertilizer emissions can’t be measured on every field.
At the same time simply cutting application rates is just too blunt an instrument. It unfairly penalizes the 20% of farmers already using the 4 R program (right source, right rate, right time, right place), and other precision agriculture practices. If there are to be regulations and measurement it should be linked to what farmers do: fall cover cropping not only protects from erosion but soaks up excess nitrogen and fixes it in plant tissue, nurse crops planted between row crops utilize excess fertilizer, active and continuous soil testing, planting trees to catch soil run-off and so on.
Governments are now offering small payments for most of these practices which is the right thing to do. I believe there will be some common sense brought to all of this. Governments will not prevent Canadian farmers using fertilizer to try to feed an increasingly food insecure world.
Quieting the cynicism will be harder. When the well respected Western Producer newspaper tried to distinguish between fertilizer and emission cuts it got responses like this: “Who is this imbecile that thinks he can lie to us with impunity? Hey buddy, just come out and tell the truth which is that you and your buddy Justin want to starve the small farmers into submission. And if they won't submit, you will freeze their bank accounts.” We have likely new leaders of the Alberta Conservatives and Conservative Party of Canada who shout that public health measures during a pandemic, and Canada’s need to join the fight against climate change have stolen peoples’ freedom. It’s covid, floods, drought and forest fires that are the threats to Canadians’ well being.
