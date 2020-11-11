While the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission has finally finished its investigation into a series of land transactions that left a member of the Irving family owning 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area, there are still more questions than answers.
The report, which Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson describes as "lengthy and complex", may not see the light of day for some time. The minister has indicated he has asked the office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner whether making the report public would violate any privacy laws. No word on how long that might take or what might happen if the commissioner rules it would be a privacy breach.
According to the minister, the study finds there were "reasonable and probable grounds" that two individuals and a corporation contravened the Lands Protection Act by exceeding the limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations.
Just to refresh your memory, three companies with ties to the Irvings tried to purchase the land in question just before the 2019 election. The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission recommended the sales be turned down and the former Liberal government of Wade MacLauchlan agreed.
The former owners of the land, Brendel Farms, incorporated another company known as Haslemere Farms Limited on July 17, 2019. Ownership of the land in question was transferred from Brendel to Haslemere Farms. Rebecca Irving then purchased Haslemere Farms and changed the company name to Red Fox Acres Limited.
The land transaction happened when the Gardiner family owned Haslemere. Since the company was purchased rather than the land, lawyers for Red Fox argued permission from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission was not required.
This case shows why the act has to be reformed. The individuals and corporation in question have been asked to become compliant with the act within 120 days. If not, the province may go to court for an order requiring the divesting of land.
Why is this intermediate step needed? Why can't a charge be laid immediately (with a time limit imposed) and if those charged feel the government's action was not warranted, they can pursue the matter through the courts.
This is a situation where justice must not only be done but it must be seen to be done. The paper trail must be there to show how those "reasonable and probable grounds" were arrived at and what has to happen to convince Islanders compliance has been achieved. Otherwise, the legislation will remain what it has become in recent years-- a paper tiger that can be circumvented with the right lawyers.
On another front, this is 4-H month and 4-H leaders and volunteers led by Executive Director Rayanne Frizzell are facing the daunting challenge of offering programming to members during a worldwide pandemic. COVID-19 has changed the way the country's largest rural youth organization operates just as it has changed every other facet of Canadian life. Rayanne and her team are navigating their way through these unchartered waters and I have no doubt they will emerge stronger than ever.
