You expect it in France. Farmers there are always ready to publicly protest any change to the government’s support for their highly subsidized small/medium sized family farms. But the Dutch? Since June, farmers in Holland have organized protests and roadblocks at airports, harbours, and food distribution centres.
Headlines read “Thousands of Dutch Farmers Protest Government’s Plan to Reign In Emissions." German farmers have started joining the demonstrations. Canadian farmers haven’t hit the streets yet, but that may be coming.
What’s at issue are new government mandates in most developed countries (voluntary in Canada at the moment) to decrease fertilizer use by 30-50 per cent by 2030. Unused fertilizer in the soil produces nitrous oxide. It’s 300 times more potent as a heat trapping greenhouse gas than CO2. Governments see reigning in nitrous oxide emissions as critical to meeting climate goals.
It’s not surprising that Canadian fertilizer manufacturers are taking a lead on fighting this. They commissioned a study that claims less fertilizer means lower yields, and a serious hit to farmers’ incomes and food security for Canadians. The study reports lost income of $10 billion a year by 2030 and that Canada would not be able to meet the demands of local and international markets.
The study is somewhat simplistic. It’s like the government telling commuters they have to use 30 per cent less fuel but must still come to work and everyone says that’s impossible and will cripple the economy. It ignores buying a smaller or electric car, car pooling, taking public transport, and so on. For farmers the study doesn’t include improvements in soil health, better use of cover crop residues, more targeted use of fertilizer using satellite data, and other new precision agriculture technologies and techniques.
I don’t want to diminish the challenge this is for farmers. Fertilizer has been the cheapest insurance they could buy to ensure a reasonable harvest. I’ve argued several times that a form of crop insurance that’s fully publicly funded should be used to makes up any difference in yields for five years. We all benefit if excess fertilizer isn’t adding to the climate change burden or leaching into waterways and creating algae suffocating dead zones.
I don't think there would be huge payouts. There’s research going on this summer on PEI using less fertilizer in some test plots growing potatoes. So far there is no difference. Farmers need to get over the psychological hurdle that a little more fertilizer gives them peace of mind and won’t hurt anyone. It does.
There’s more. A group called Farmers for Climate Solutions has identified 19 beneficial management practices to drive down emissions (https://farmersforclimatesolutions.ca/apf/#experts). It’s asking for government to invest $2.1 billion over the next five years to help farmers adapt these practices. We can’t forget that $3.7 billion in crop insurance claims was paid out last year alone because of extreme weather. And we shouldn’t forget that the U.S. spends 13 times more than Canada on environment programs for agriculture. Europe spends 73 times more.
I do worry the response of farmers in Canada to this fertilizer mandate will be further driven by politics. Deserved or not, the Justin Trudeau Liberals are despised by most farmers in western Canada. Some participated in the truckers’ disruptions in Ottawa and U.S. border crossings. It was the heavy hand of government mandates for COVID vaccinations and mask wearing that apparently justified these actions. Will another mandate to cut fertilizer use push a new round of demonstrations like in Europe? Will the likely new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Pierre Poilievre promise to get rid of the fertilizer mandate as part of his “freedom” crusade?
On the surface this will look like large agricultural players trying to maintain the status quo, only concerned with profit, and uninterested in the damage and costs from climate change. There is some of that, but I think the economic insecurity most farmers live with is more important both here and in Europe. Other than in supply management there’s simply no way for farmers to pass on higher costs, or recover lost income. This isn’t based on greed, but survival. Farmers like other Canadians need to know there’s an economic backstop for these changes that must be made.
