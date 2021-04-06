The PEI Women's Institute invites members of the public to an interactive workshop incorporating exercises, visual presentations and scenarios on racism to better understand and welcome our differences in organizations and communities.
An Anti-Oppression workshop will take place online on Saturday, April 10 at 2pm. Learn more on how organizations can assist and understand racism and how it effects Island communities.
Sheila MacLean, convener for International Affairs on the provincial board of WI, states “as our province is multi-cultured, we need to embrace an understanding of the BIPOC community and support our residents through education.”
MacLean and the PEIWI Board of directors would like thank the PEI Newcomers Association for Canada and BIPOC USHR for supporting this event. Presenters include Dante Bazard, MSc, founding member of BIPOC USHR and Dr. Sobia Ali-Faisalm, PhD, BIPOC USHR President. Dante Bazard is the first black person to serve on the PEI's Human Rights Commission.
Registration for this online event can be done online at peiwi.ca, by contacting the PEI Women's Institute Office at 902-368-4860 or by emailing: wi@gov.pe.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.