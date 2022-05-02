On May 14th, residents will take to roadsides across PEI to pick up litter for the 50th year of the PEI Women’s Institute Roadside Cleanup. Also included is a cash contest and event bags for collecting waste littering roads and highways across PEI.
Individuals, families and organizations are encouraged to use WI's yellow clean up bags. The annually identifiable bags will be available from Access PEI sites, IWMC locations, Anne of Green Gables stores, and new this year, the PEI Public Library Service Former WI bags and clear plastic bags can be used.
Chair of this year's roadside cleanup and Provincial Board Member Carolyn MacFadyen reminds everyone to wear proper safety gear including gloves and brightly colored clothing during pickups for increased visibility. MacFadyen notes "the increase in litter is astonishing and hopes this year's theme will have some impact in preventing waste in our PEI landscapes and environment". The theme this year is "Keep PEI Green and Pristine" and MacFadyen encourages participants to post social media pictures using the hashtag of #KeepPEIClean&Pristine."
As a special thank you, PEIWI and partners encourages participation with a contest for the opportunity to win one of twenty four cash prizes of $50 each. To enter the contest send contact info and a photo showing cleanup efforts to wicontests@gmail.com. Deadline for entries is May 31.
PEIWI is also collaborating with the PEI Council of Invasive Species this year and brochures will be available at various bag pickup locations to familiarize with invasive plants - more information and reporting details are available at https://peiinvasives.com/.
The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will pick up the WI waste bags starting May 16. The PEI Board of Directors of Women’s Institute thank Islanders for their support on Saturday May 14.
