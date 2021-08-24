The PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association is now in the process of becoming a commodity board under the Natural Products Marketing Act.
"We are following up on discussions that came out of the annual meeting two years ago," said Joann Pineau, executive manager of the group.
She explained the biggest change that would result if the application is successful would be the levy of 0.8 cents per pound collected for marketing and research would become mandatory rather than voluntary. The levy is correctly collected from all producers, but growers do have the option of asking for a refund.
"However, it is very rare that happens," she said. "This change will basically put us on the same footing as other blueberry producing provinces and it makes it easier to budget."
Pineau explained the first step in the process is registration of growers to vote in a plebiscite. For the purpose of the vote, any individual or corporation that grows five or more acres is eligible to register. In the case of a corporation, a representative must be designated as the voter.
The registration process will close on September 10 and Pineau said the association will be holding a series of meetings across the province to bring members up to date on the impact of the plebiscite. Ballots will be mailed out to registered growers the week of November 8 and must be returned by November 26.
The results will then be submitted to the PEI Marketing Council. Council Chair Ken Mellish said his group will make a recommendation based on the results and that will be forwarded to cabinet for final approval. Pineau said they have been told a decision will likely come before the end of the year.
Mellish explained in a release the association is now considered a commodity group under Part Three of the Natural Products Marketing Act with limited powers such as the ability to collect a mandatory refundable levy for marketing and promotion.
However, he explained if the association was designated a commodity board after the plebiscite, they would have more production and marketing power, as well as the authority to impose the non-refundable levy on all growers with five or more acres in production.
Pineau said there is no plan at the moment to increase the levy. She explained 0.5 cents of the levy goes to the Wild Blueberry Growers Association of North America for wider scale research and marketing projects while 0.3 cents remains with the board for local use.
If the commodity board request is approved, Pineau said it would come into effect for the 2022 crop year.
