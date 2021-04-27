The PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association (PEIWBGA) will be holding its annual meeting
April 30th at the Murchison Centre in Charlottetown.
In-person attendance will be available by pre-registration only to ensure the health and safety of all parties in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Online participation will be available through Zoom.
This event will feature a wide range of information on regional and global wild blueberry
markets, updates on maritime pollination research, disease management research, risk
management, as well as international and domestic marketing initiatives. Presenters from
Dalhousie University, the Atlantic Tech Transfer Team for Apiculture, the PEI Department of
Agriculture and Land, and the Wild Blueberry Association of North America will all be present
virtually to address the Island’s wild blueberry growers and hold invaluable industry discourse.
“We are really looking forward to hosting the 2021 Information Sessions and Annual General
Meeting of the PEIWBGA” said Benny Nabuurs, PEIWBGA President. “2020 was a very
challenging year for the Island’s wild blueberry growers, and it’s important that they’re able to
learn and discuss industry issues in a safe way.”
The PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association is a producer organization, engaged in a broad
range of educational, promotional, research and industry advocacy activities to support and
further the wild blueberry industry on PEI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.