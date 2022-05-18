Wild blueberry growers in the province have turned thumbs down on the idea of creating a commodity board.
The PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association asked the PEI Marketing Council to conduct a plebiscite among growers as the first step towards being recognized as a commodity board under the Natural Products Marketing Act. The vote was originally slated to occur last November but was delayed until mid-April due to COVID.
A set of draft regulations, along with a marketing plan approved by the Board of the Blueberry Growers Association, were mailed along with a ballot to the 75 registered producers in March with a return date of April 14. Based on the contents of the proposed marketing plan, blueberry growers were asked to indicate whether they support or oppose the formation of a commodity board for wild blueberry growers.
A total of 66 producers mailed in their ballots before the deadline although two ballots were deemed ineligible by Ian McIsaac of the PEI Marketing Council, who was the returning officer for the plebiscite. He noted 36 producers voted against the idea of a marketing plan while 28 were in favour.
“Based on the Proposed Marketing Plan circulated to registered wild blueberry producers, only 43.75 % of those who voted indicated support for the formation of a commodity board”, said McIsaac.
He added said that since more than 56% of the ballots cast were opposed to the marketing plan/regulations, Marketing Council will not make a recommendation to the Lieutenant Governor in Council for the formation of a commodity board.
The executive manager of the association admits she was a little surprised at the result. Joann Pineau noted the association had been discussing the idea for some time and a number of grower meetings had been held on the issue.
If the application had been successful, the board had planned to collect a mandatory levy of 0.8 cents per pound for the 2022 season. The group has been collecting the levy on a voluntary basis for some time and the vast majority of growers had been contributing. The levy is taken off all growers with the option of asking for a refund.
A total of 0.5 cents of the fund goes to the Wild Blueberry Growers Association of North America for wider scale research and marketing projects while 0.3 cents remains with the board for local use. Pineau said PEI is the only major wild blueberry growing area in North America where the levy is optional and the move would have put PEI on the same footing as everybody else and made it easier for the association to budget.
Given the results of the vote, Pineau said the association will continue to charge the voluntary levy for this season, adding there are no plans to pursue the idea of becoming a commodity board again in the immediate future.
