The Women’s Institute of Prince Edward Island, in partnership with the PEI Association of Newcomers to Canada, will be hosting an online information session on Cultural Diversity and Inclusion with guest speaker Lisa Dollar and Executive director Craig Mackie on welcoming and including newcomers in communities.
Women’s Institute Provincial Board member Sheila MacLean stated “this session is for all members of the public, organizations, communities, and municipalities to welcome and invite those new to PEI to feel welcome in our province”.
With over 70 branches across Prince Edward Island provincial president Carol Jenkins says “WI is in a perfect position to fulfill cultural diversity and inclusion mandates given the growth in our province and our membership locations across Prince Edward Island”.
The interactive workshop will be held at 40 Enman Crescent, with Board members in person, and online participants joining in on Thursday, October 29 at 7pm.
To register and for further information please contact PEI Provincial Board member Sheila MacLean at 902-651-2865 or maclean61@bellaliant.net or PEIWI President Carol Jenkins at 902-367-4738 or caroljenkins@live.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.