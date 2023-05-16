garbage
Womens Institute

Several initiatives are set in the WI calendar this month, including the P.E.I. Women’s Institute annual roadside cleanup that was held on Saturday, May 13 but continues this week with the pickup of litter bags. 

Residents were invited to assist cleaning the Island by taking to roadsides and picking up litter in their communities. The provincial board had encouraged businesses, organizations, families and friends to participate. Large items and collected litter were to be placed next to serviced roadsides for pick up later. 

