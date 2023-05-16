Several initiatives are set in the WI calendar this month, including the P.E.I. Women’s Institute annual roadside cleanup that was held on Saturday, May 13 but continues this week with the pickup of litter bags.
Residents were invited to assist cleaning the Island by taking to roadsides and picking up litter in their communities. The provincial board had encouraged businesses, organizations, families and friends to participate. Large items and collected litter were to be placed next to serviced roadsides for pick up later.
WI’s provincial board member and convener responsible for environment, Carolyn MacFadyen thanked residents for their participation and crews of the Department of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy, City of Charlottetown, and City of Summerside as they remove the collected litter starting Monday, May 15, which is outside of their normal duties.
PEIWI and branches wish to extend their thanks to partners of IWMC, Access P.E.I. sites, Maritime Electric, Pepsi, Cavendish Farms and Anne of Green Gables stores.
PEIWI and partners encourages families, friends and organizations to join in on the opportunity to win one of 24 cash prizes of $50 each in honour of the 50th anniversary of the cleanup. To enter the contest, send contact info and a photo showing cleanup efforts to wicontests@gmail.com. Deadline for entries is May 28.
In other province-wide initiatives, provincial President Miriam Lank is leading this year’s annual Provincial Convention on Friday, June 9th at Rodd Charlottetown with guest speaker Josh MacFadyen, UPEI Associate Professor and Canada Research Chair in Geospatial Humanities. As an Island historian and an Islander who grew up on a farm in Hazel Grove, MacFadyen explores how the history of rural and small town P.E.I. made this Island a unique part of Canada.
In branch news Kelvin Grove Institute has teamed up with Kensington Lions Club on a great fundraising opportunity called “Oh My Quad! - What A Raffle!!!” First prize is a 2023 Can-Am Outlander 570XT ATV with power steering, winch, front/rear bumpers and hand guards; Second Prize - $100 Gas Card; and Third Prize - $50 Gas Card. Tickets are $50 each with only 500 tickets available. Ticket Draw is June 17th, 2023. Tickets are available by contacting via-mail to kelvingroveinfo@gmail.com or kensingtonlions@hotmail.com.
Congratulations to Lower Montague WI and Sterling-Stanley Bridge WI as they celebrate upcoming anniversary milestones of 100 years plus one, and 110 years, respectively, of Women’s Institute service on P.E.I.
Scholarship deadlines of May 31 completes this month for both the Marie Kenny Community Builders Scholarship and the PEIWI Education Scholarship. For a complete scholarship list and more information please check the WI website at www.peiwi.ca or WI Office at 902-368-4860.
This article is prepared by Ellen MacPhail, executive director of the PEIWI, and appears in The Island Farmer once a month. For information on the P.E.I. Women’s Institute or to comment on this column, visit www.peiwi.ca, call 902-368-4860 or emailwi@gov.pe.ca.
