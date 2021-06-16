I can be a little pointy headed at times. I appreciate well-written laws and regulations that are easily understood and make things better. I’m warming to PEI’s Water Act which had to capture the intangibles of the precautionary principle and future environmental protection with the nuts and bolts of how much water can be pumped today before the necessary research is done.
I did notice something much more obscure, but just as important to PEI, tucked into the Federal Budget delivered last April. This was how it was reported in I-Politics; “Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced $2.1 million for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) to establish a corporate beneficial-ownership registry that’s publicly accessible by the year 2025.”
The last time we heard the term “beneficial owners” here on PEI was when then Communities, Land and Environment Minister Richard Brown said this just before the last provincial election "We applied the rules of the Lands Protection Act. The beneficial owners are one family, basically.”
Now I am in absolutely no way comparing what Chrystia Freeland is trying to do, prevent crooks and tax dodgers from using complicated corporate structures, shell companies and the like to hide money offshore, with what Richard Brown was referring to. In the PEI case, it was explaining why the Liberal government of day turned down the purchase by the Irving Family of Brendel Farms. The shareholders of the company buying the farm were a mix of family members, companies and lawyers, with the lawyers appearing to be the principal owners. On the advice of IRAC the government said it would be the Irving family who would really benefit from the purchase, hence it was the “beneficial owners.”
I think making it a legal requirement to discover and disclose who the real owners of companies buying land are, including following Ottawa’s lead and establishing “a corporate beneficial-ownership registry that’s publicly accessible” would create more confidence in the Lands Protection Act, give teeth to the much discussed spirit of the Act.
Speaking to a legislative committee early last year Horace Carver, who did an extensive review of the Lands Protection Act in 2013, said: “ …. it’s essential that the minister of agriculture and land has the power to compel answers to questions such as 'who owns the land?’ And if the minister feels that he doesn't have the legal authority to ask who owns the land, then give him the authority to get the answers that he needs.”
PEI should follow the Federal Government’s initiative on beneficial ownership and give it more focus in the Lands Protection Act 2.0 review that’s ongoing.
Something else to pay attention to: the future of the New Leaf Essentials East plant near Summerside that went into receivership in early May. It was purchasing and marketing relatively new crops for PEI farmers, pulses like yellow and green field peas, faba beans, lentils, and oil seeds like crambe. The plant was a subsidiary of a much larger company, W.A. Grain and Pulse Solutions, which had been started in 2007 by PEI native Chris Chivilo and his wife Tracey, with five pulse processing operations in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Court documents show W.A. Grain had amassed large debts, and was struggling to be profitable. A foreign currency hedging effort a year ago cost millions more when COVID-19 caused a quick depreciation of the Canadian dollar.
Fortunately the farmers who sold to the plant were either paid or able to recover unpaid stocks. The PEI Grain Elevator Corporation has been helping move surplus stocks, and a severe shortage of feed grains in the region because of last summer’s drought has allowed more surplus production with good protein levels to be sold to regional livestock producers.
As for this year’s production some farmers say they will continue to grow pulse crops because of the strong market outlook. There are severe drought conditions in parts of western Canada, and several U.S. states this spring, so the high prices for pulses and grains are expected to continue.
As for new owners there are a number of companies kicking the tires including Cavendish Farms. The receivers sent out the tendering documents last week, so we should know soon if there are serious bids, and a chance to reopen an operation that offered critical crop diversity to PEI farmers.
