The Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield will be holding a series of workshops January 12 and 13 on the topic of weed management.
The speaker will be Dr. Andrew McKenzie-Gopsill, who will be talking about his research into the effectiveness of different herbicides (and mixes) on common weeds here in PEI, herbicide resistance strategies and non-chemical weed control options.
The meetings on January 12 will be at the Emerald Recreation Centre starting at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Mill River Resort. There will be a session at 9 a.m. the following day at the St Peter's Complex and the afternoon session from the Potato Board office will be live streamed on Zoom.
Due to COVID restrictions, pre-registration is required for these local workshops, and the number of the number of attendees is being capped at 25 people. Priority for in-person meetings will be given to growers/farm employees. Non-producers can register for an in-person meeting and will be put on a waiting list. Other AIM partners and growers that can’t attend an in-person meeting are welcome to register for the live stream meeting.
All those attending an in-person meeting must wear a mask and adhere to all physical distancing and disinfection protocols.
