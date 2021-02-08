The Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield (AIM) will be holding a series of soil building workshops Tuesday and Wednesday.
The sessions on February 9 will be at 9 am in Emerald and 1:30 pm in Mill River. On Wednesday, there will be a 9 am session in St Peter and a Zoom session starting at 1:30 pm. Ryan Barrett of the PEI Potato Board and Dr. Judith Nyiraneza from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will be sharing results of trials dealing with soil-building rotation crops, particularly focused on improving soil health and fighting soil-borne pests and disease.
"This is probably the topic I get the most questions on from growers," Barrett said.
Pre-registration is required. Priority at in-person meetings will be given to growers/farm employees, but if numbers aren’t an issue, other AIM partners are welcome to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.