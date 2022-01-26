Mary Van Den Broek-Grant is the manager of Cardigan Feed Services. She’s very plugged into the farming community with many crop and livestock clients throughout the province. She had been visiting potato operations in eastern PEI and called to say that what she was seeing and hearing was very distressing: silence.
Silence means there’s no potatoes being packed, no pay cheques going out to line workers, farmers and truckers, bills not getting paid, debt piling up. And the awful prospect of having to destroy millions of pounds of high-quality potatoes in the weeks ahead. As farmer Terry Curley pointed out PEI has harvested and shipped billions of pounds of potatoes since potato wart was discovered in one field 21 years ago. In that time the number of potatoes with potato wart, a fungus that’s no risk to anyone, wouldn’t fill the back of a pick-up. There’s simply no evidence that wart potatoes have gone anywhere but to testing and destruction by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. This silence is deafening and wrong.
Of course this tiny trickle of wart potatoes wasn’t reflected in Federal Minister Marie Claude Bibeau’s original order to ban exports: “IT IS HEREBY DECLARED, THAT the province of Prince Edward Island which is comprised of the counties of Kings, Queens, and Prince is a place infested with potato wart…..” In fact this season there were two fields with a handful of potatoes with wart destined for the french fry plant. Now some have blamed this inflammatory language for the export ban, but that’s not the case. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack had already decided to stop imports of PEI potatoes. It was just a question of whether he did it or Minister Bibeau. Still Bibeau’s notice unnecessarily gave many traditional customers a start.
“Infested” is a word most of us rarely use but it’s common amongst plant scientists and regulatory officials. I found it in a scholarly dissertation done in 1955 describing efforts to eradicate potato wart in Pennsylvania, and in another paper describing the rediscovery of potato wart in Maryland in 1987.
The Maryland case is interesting for a couple of reasons. Plant health officials had declared Maryland free of potato wart more than 20 years earlier, but decided to check if it was still around. It was, still viable, in a garden in western Maryland. What’s more important is that American officials never declared this discovery to Canada despite regulatory requirements to do so.
The Globe and Mail reported on this in 2001 after PEI had been crippled with the first export ban because of wart in the fall of 2000. The story quotes Robert Carberry, a New Brunswick potato official who argued Canada has never avoided its international obligations to declare and safely manage diseases like this:
"The same Canadian expertise that was turned to by the U.S. during the Maryland outbreak in the form of scientists, technologists and laboratories were once again used in this (PEI) investigation,” agency director Robert Carberry wrote his U.S. counterpart on Jan. 3 (2001).
In 84 years of export trade to more than 40 countries, he noted, there had never been a single finding of potato wart from Canada.
Yet thousands of trailer loads of Maryland potatoes have been imported since potato wart was discovered there. “
I am not arguing that Canada is now at risk from potatoes from Maryland. What I am saying is that there’s the same bitterness 20 years on with the U.S.’s unfounded insistence that PEI fresh potatoes pose a threat to anyone.
If anything the CFIA’s integrity and honesty has felt like a negative to many on PEI. They look like Boy Scouts caught up in a biker gang brawl. That’s really what commodity trade wars have become as countries everywhere become more protectionist. Canada’s challenge, certainly PEI’s challenge, is that we’re always the sellers fighting for a piece of someone else’s market.
Can we do anything about this? Remember when Donald Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum in 2018. Canadian consumers understood the unfairness of this and made a point of buying local, boycotting U.S. products whenever they could.
In a couple of months Canadians get another opportunity to fight for the home team. New potatoes from Florida, California and other southern U.S. states will start arriving in Canadian supermarkets. As I’ve written before I’d like to see CFIA do random testing looking for quarantinable pests, but I’d also encourage Canadian consumers to keep buying local potatoes, and tell supermarket produce managers why.
Yes, new potatoes are a treat but Canadian growers are using row covers that can get local new potatoes out there weeks earlier than before. So be patient. Send a message. Remember that silence on PEI that’s unnecessarily hurting so many families. It’s time to start fighting back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.