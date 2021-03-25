The World Potato Congress will be holding its next webinar April 6 with Dr. Paul Horne, Entomologist and owner and Director of IPM Technologies Pty Ltd., Hurstbridge, Victoria, Australia.
The session will begin at 6 p.m. Atlantic time. The presentation will outline the elements of IPM in any crop but particularly in potatoes. The most important biological, cultural and chemical options available to growers will be described and specific examples will be given from Australian potato production. The integration of biological and chemical control options is an important element, requiring accurate knowledge on the impact of pesticides on different species of beneficial insects of importance.
Examples of how pesticides can be chosen based on their IPM fit will be given, again using Australian conditions as an example. Adoption of IPM remains a challenge in many crops around the world, including potatoes. How IPM has become adopted by a large proportion of Australian potato production (including seed, processing and ware crops) will be described.
Dr Paul Horne is an entomologist and since 1996 has been owner and director of IPM Technologies Pty Ltd, based in Hurstbridge, Victoria, Australia. He has been involved with the development and implementation of IPM in a wide range of crops but specializing in potatoes. He has worked on IPM in potato crops in Australia for over 30 years. His work on IPM in a range of crops has taken him to different places including Yemen, Thailand, Spain, Denmark, Indonesia, New Zealand and Papua, New Guinea.
For many years, Paul delivered a lecture series on entomology and IPM at La Trobe University in Melbourne, Australia. He also regularly supervises undergraduate and post-graduate students from La Trobe and Melbourne Universities. Paul completed both his undergraduate degree and PhD at La Trobe University.
Paul has written several books on insects and IPM (the two most important co-authored with Jessica Page) and two guidebooks to insects in potato crops in Australia. He has published over 70 scientific and conference papers on insects and IPM, as well as many other articles in industry literature. In 2009, Paul received the “Researcher of the Year” award from the Australian Vegetable industry.
To register for the seminar, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_g4hY5M9yQ7eSL4UwaReNJA,
