Changing the Conversation about Potato Nutrition will be the topic for the next webinar being staged April 19.
Speakers for the event will be Blair Richardson, President & CEO, and Kim Breshears, Chief Marketing Officer, Potatoes USA. The journey began by analyzing the public dialogue about health and wellness and the potato’s attributes to identify one true lifestyle benefit. By creating a moment of re-evaluation, consumer perceptions about the potato’s role in a healthy lifestyle continue to improve. The webinar begins at 12 noon Atlantic time.
Blair Richardson serves as CEO and President of Potatoes USA. Richardson actively engages in issues of importance to the potato industry and is passionate about proactively protecting and defending the reputation of the potato. He is a strong proponent of aggressive advocacy and marketing tactics.
Before Potatoes USA, Blair served in similar positions with other private and industry organizations and has been an active farmer of almonds and cherries. He served as CEO/Partner of a large grower/packer/sales company specializing in fresh stone fruit, grapes, and citrus and worked in the California cotton industry.
Kim Breshears serves as Chief Marketing Officer for Potatoes USA. Ms. Breshears is passionate about delivering results, strategic planning, market research, program development, and financial stewardship. For over 30 years, she’s led integrated marketing and branding initiatives for numerous industries, including produce, online search, tourism, home building, telecommunications, home furnishings, and high-tech industries. At Potatoes USA, she oversees the strategic planning, development, and execution of the organization’s global marketing and communications initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.