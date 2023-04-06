Kim Breshears

Changing the Conversation about Potato Nutrition will be the topic for the next webinar being staged April 19.

Speakers for the event will be Blair Richardson, President & CEO, and Kim Breshears, Chief Marketing Officer, Potatoes USA. The journey began by analyzing the public dialogue about health and wellness and the potato’s attributes to identify one true lifestyle benefit. By creating a moment of re-evaluation, consumer perceptions about the potato’s role in a healthy lifestyle continue to improve. The webinar begins at 12 noon Atlantic time.

