An Autotrophic Hydroponic System (SAH) will be the topic of a webinar offered by the World Potato Congress November 17.
The webinar, which features Dr. Marcelo Huarte, will begin at 10 a.m. Atlantic time. An Autotrophic Hydroponic System (SAH) is described for the production of prebasic potato plantlets under controlled conditions. Comparison to the traditional tissue culture (TC) technique is presented and advantages of SAH over TC are given concerning costs, infrastructure, staff, productivity and quality. Examples of technology transfer to different labs Worldwide and several ways to do it are presented.
Dr. Marcelo Huarte worked with INTA (National Institute for Agricultural Technology, Argentina) for the past 30 years as a plant breeder, seed and crop specialist for potatoes, where he carried on research, teaching and extension activities. He has been permanently releasing and evaluating new potato varieties, participating in the development of new propagation techniques and counseling growers, Institutions and companies in many countries.
Dr. Huarte is involved in the National Technical Seed Committee and has longstanding international experience. He was a full professor at the National University of Mar del Plata in the Balcarce Agriculture College and also delivered graduate courses in the Inner Mongolia University in China. Dr. Huarte has been president of the Latin American Potato Association from 2004 to 2014 and vice president of Agro Sans Frontier, a nonprofit charitable organization in Latin America. He has also been advisory committee member in international organizations such as GILB, PREDUZA and WPC.
He has vast experience in project monitoring and evaluation for international organizations such as IBD, Swiss Cooperation and UNOPS. Dr. Huarte is regularly involved in projects involving rural development and research for the benefit of poor farmers in Latin America, China and Africa. He has published more than 150 papers on national and international journals of his specialty. He retired from INTA in 2017 and started in active consultant work worldwide.
