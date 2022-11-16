WPC logo
An Autotrophic Hydroponic System (SAH) will be the topic of a webinar offered by the World Potato Congress November 17.

The webinar, which features Dr. Marcelo Huarte, will begin at 10 a.m. Atlantic time. An Autotrophic Hydroponic System (SAH) is described for the production of prebasic potato plantlets under controlled conditions. Comparison to the traditional tissue culture (TC) technique is presented and advantages of SAH over TC are given concerning costs, infrastructure, staff, productivity and quality. Examples of technology transfer to different labs Worldwide and several ways to do it are presented.

