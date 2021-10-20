As the potato harvest ramped into high gear in early October, Ryan Barrett said news has been good when it comes to both yield and quality.
In a report to growers on October 7, the research and agronomy specialist with the PEI Potato Board said the weather had been cooperating and the harvest was nearing the halfway point. While there are some parts of fields whether rotten tubers have been detected, he said "the number of affected acres seems to be less than anticipated. At the same time, many growers I’ve been talking to are taking the right precautions by leaving those suspect acres to the end, putting them at the front of the pile, or putting them in temporary storage. "
Barrett and Morgan McNeil, the board's junior agronomist, have been digging trial fields and he said October 7 " the average from more than 20 trial fields dug so far is over 325 cwt/acre, with five of those being seed fields. Everything dug this week was between 320 and 400 cwt/acre."
He said the strong yield results not only from a good growing season but the many advancements in production that growers have been collectively making over the past few years. He explained "Whether that be new varieties, improvements in fertility management, improvements in seed management and planting, improvements to soil health…they all add up. Thankfully, the weather this year has allowed many growers to reap the rewards of their investments in improved management."
Barrett said conditions are also right for planting a cover crop on harvested fields, noting approximately 45 per cent of potato acreage in 2020 was replanted with cover crops. After mid-October, he said fall rye is the best option.
The research and agronomy specialist said he has been hearing some reports of wireworm damage, particularly in some fields where wireworm was not previously a problem.
Meanwhile, the October 7 issue of the North American Potato Market News is predicting a 2.6 per cent decrease in the crop south of the border. The publication forecasts a harvest of the 409.2 million pounds, which represents a six per cent decline over 2020 production.
The publication is forecasting average yield south of the border at 437 cwt to the acre, representing a drop of 24 hundredweight from 2020 and 23 hundredweight below the 20 year trend. The newsletter noted "the biggest factor in the shortfall is the drop in yields for Idaho and the Columbia Basin."
