While the 2020 version of the Yield Enhancement Network (YEN) competition faced a number of challenges related to COVID-19, the program actually saw an expansion from the inaugural event.
The YEN model was developed by the British Agricultural Development and Advisory Service (ADAS) to help researchers and farmers to work more closely together in pursuit of higher yields. It is a three-year collaboration between grain farmers and researchers that is already working well in Europe.
The YEN model encourages farmers to identify what is preventing them from reaching full yield potential on their farms and encourages participants to share their ideas and experiences for the maximum benefit of all participants.
The Atlantic Grains Council decided to export the program to PEI for the 2019 growing season and 17 producers signed up to be part of the inaugural year. Dr. Aaron Mills of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada helped with the collection of the samples from the growers and helped with the analysis.
He told growers during the recent Island awards ceremony (held virtually due to pandemic restrictions), there was an increase in the number of Island growers to 21 and the program was also offered in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. He praised the work of Doug MacDonald, who did much of the field research and data gathering under trying conditions.
The grand champion was Pat Dunphy of Kinkora ,who had the highest overall yield for winter wheat growing 3.6 tonnes to the acre of 25R40 at a rate of 1.4 million seeds to the acre. Leonard McIsaac of Glencoe took second place with production of 3.07 tones to the acre of 25R40 while Ben Visser of Orwell had third overall yield at 2.9 tonnes to the acre. He also grew 25R40.
When it came to the percentage of available yield, Dunphy was third harvesting 75.1 per cent of his potential of 4.79 tonnes to the acre. Troy Webster of Kinkora was first with 82.8 per cent of his potential of 2.97 tonnes to the acre while Kyle Jewell of Meadowbank was second with 81.2 per cent of the 3.47 tonnes to the acre potential.
Dr. Mills said Webster's feat was particularly impressive since his farm is located in what proved to be one of the driest parts of the Maritimes in 2020.
Turning to spring wheat, John Visser of Crapaud had the highest percentage of available yield at 70.2 per cent of 2.88 tonnes to the acre, followed by Ryan Hamill of Kinkora at 68.2 per cent of 2.78 tonnes to the acre and Colin MacNevin of DeSable with 65.4 per cent of 3.11 tonnes per acre.
Leonard McIsaac won the title for highest yield at 2.15 tonnes to the acre for his field of AC Walton, followed by Colin MacNevin at 2.033 tonnes to the acre and John Visser at 2.022.
For spring barley, Randy Drenth of Graham's Road had the highest percentage of total yield at 62.5 per cent of 2.91 acres. Kevin Schurman of Freetown was second at 61.2 per cent of 2.97 acres and Troy Webster took third place at 58.2 per cent of 2.79 acres.
Eric Richter of Rollo Bay had the highest yield at 2.2 tonnes per acre, followed by Myles Ross of North Lake at 1.86 tonnes per acre. Both Randy Drenth and Kevin Schurman had 1.82 tonnes per acre to tie for third spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.