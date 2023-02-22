Aaron Mills

As the Atlantic Yield Enhancement Network (YEN) gets ready for its fifth field season, Aaron Mills is pleased with the steady growth the program has shown and the buy-in from producers across the Maritime provinces.

The research scientist at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada could perhaps be described as the father of the program. He began the network as a pilot in PEI after meeting Daniel Kindred at a conference. Kindred is a research scientist in the United Kingdom and one of the founders of the program in that country over ten years ago.

