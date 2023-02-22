As the Atlantic Yield Enhancement Network (YEN) gets ready for its fifth field season, Aaron Mills is pleased with the steady growth the program has shown and the buy-in from producers across the Maritime provinces.
The research scientist at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada could perhaps be described as the father of the program. He began the network as a pilot in PEI after meeting Daniel Kindred at a conference. Kindred is a research scientist in the United Kingdom and one of the founders of the program in that country over ten years ago.
After that conversation, Mills was convinced the concept could work on this side of the Atlantic. He began to have regular contact with the UK officials as the project got under way here and that link has continued. Some UK growers were part of a panel, held during the annual cereal and oilseeds day in Summerside.
The program strengthens the link between farmers and researchers and promotes friendly competition between the growers. The winners are determined through field sampling done by researchers as well as overall yield. The producer needs an independently verified proof of yield (quite often a slip from a grain elevator). In addition to the highest overall yield, there is also a prize for the highest percentage of calculated potential yield based on the amount of rain and sunlight.
Dr. Mills said there is also an element of luck involved in the competition. The weather can be very diverse throughout the region, especially with a changing climate, and that is something that is out of the grower's hands entirely no matter what else they have done right.
"If you get a good growing season you are probably going to get a higher yield than if you have periods of drought or too much rain," he said.
The Atlantic Grains Council helps to organize the competition and Mills said having a regional body already in place helped when it came time to expand the program throughout the Maritimes. He said one of the biggest benefits has been the opportunity for growers to learn from each other with the end result being improved yields across the region.
While the competition is friendly as the participants compare their practices to that of their neighbours, everybody is looking for bragging rights for the next year. Mills said during his career as a research scientist, he has never seen the level of interest in participating in an on-farm project that YEN has produced.
Following are the results from the 2022 competition:
Highest total yield – Barley: Gold: Eric Thériault (NB) – 2.99 metric tons per acre (t/ac); Silver: Kyle Jewell (PEI) – 2.69 t/ac; Bronze: Anthony Nabuurs (PEI) – 2.65 t/ac. Highest percentage of potential yield – Barley (calculated by comparing the actual crop yield to the calculated potential yield based on the amount of rain and sunlight); Gold: Doug Stone (NS) – 58%; Silver: Anthony Nabuurs (PEI) – 56%; Bronze: Kyle Jewell (PEI) – 55%
Best nitrogen efficiency – Barley: Gold: Eric Thériault (NB) – 95 kg grain per kg N; Silver: Eric Thériault (NB) – 81 kg grain per kg N; Bronze: Jean Lynds (NS) – 75 kg grain per kg N
Highest total yield – Spring wheat: Gold: Leonard McIsaac (PEI) – 3.04 tons per acre (t/ac); Silver: Kevin Floyd (NB) – 2.94 t/ac; Bronze: Spencer Ellis (PEI) – 2.36 t/ac
Highest percentage of potential yield – Spring wheat (calculated by comparing the actual crop yield to the calculated potential yield based on the amount of rain and sunlight) -- Gold: Leonard McIsaac (PEI) – 61%; Silver: Kevin Floyd (NB) – 54%; Bronze: Anthony Nabuurs (PEI) – 47%
Best nitrogen efficiency – Spring wheat: Gold: Eric Thériault (NB) – 65 kg grain per kg N; Silver: Craig Wallace (PEI) – 53 kg grain per kg N; Bronze: Kevin Floyd (NB) – 44 kg grain per kg N
Highest total yield – Winter wheat: Gold: Joey Van De Riet (NS) – 3.84 tons per acre (t/ac); Silver: Niels Langelaan (NS) – 3.72 t/ac; Bronze: Kyle Jewell (PEI) – 3.69 t/ac
Highest percentage of potential yield – Winter wheat (calculated by comparing the actual crop yield to the calculated potential yield based on the amount of rain and sunlight); Gold: Chris Vissers (NS) – 77%;Silver: Joey Van De Riet (NS) – 76%; Bronze: Niels Langelaan (NS) – 73%
Best nitrogen efficiency – Winter wheat: Gold: Joey Van De Riet (NS) – 69 kg grain per kg N; Silver: Ben Visser (PEI) – 64 kg grain per kg N; Bronze: Leonard McIsaac (PEI) – 58 kg grain per kg N
Highest total yield – Oats: Gold: Greg Carpenter (NB) – 2.35 tons per acre (t/ac); Silver: Andrew Cummings (NB) – 2.30 t/ac; Bronze: Eric Thériault (NB) – 2.22 t/ac
Highest percentage of potential yield – Oats (calculated by comparing the actual crop yield to the calculated potential yield based on the amount of rain and sunlight): Gold: Greg Carpenter (NB) – 43%;Silver: Andrew Cummings (NB) – 42%; Bronze: Robert Culbersome (NB) – 40%
Best nitrogen efficiency – Oats: Gold: Kier Miller (NB) – 158 kg grain per kg N; Silver: Eric Thériault (NB) – 92 kg grain per kg N; Bronze: Kevin Floyd (NB) – 85 kg grain per kg N
