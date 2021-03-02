The Atlantic Grains Council and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada will reveal the winners for the 2020 Maritime cereal Yield Enhancement Network During a virtual ceremony Wednesday.
During last year's growing season, 59 fields of winter wheat, spring wheat and barley from 28 producers across the Maritimes were monitored and assessed through the YEN model.
YEN has three main components: It builds on the age-old concept of producer competitions and keeping an eye on your neighbour. It is built on a crop model that calculates the solar energy, water availability for the farm and estimates what the yield potential is for that site. In 2019 the best capture in the Maritimes was 66% of the potential yield, while in the United Kingdom where YEN has been running longer, the best capture was 85% of the potential yield.
Finally, it promotes information collection and reporting as essential; plants per acre, tillers, canopy closure, heads per square foot, kernels per head and kernel weight along with measured yield and analysis of the harvested grain are all reported per individual field and provide a tremendous database that allow producers to improve production methods and yield capture.
Dr. Aaron Mills, AAFC Charlottetown indicates that YEN is “one of the most intense on-farm databases in the country and is an important to explain the variations in yield across all the farms we are working on.”
