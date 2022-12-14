Taylor Cameron stands beside one of the antique tractors displayed by the West Prince Tired Iron Tractor Club at the recent Atlantic farm Mechanization show in Moncton. Taylor, who is 14, credits his grandfather for sparking his interest in antique machines.
When the West Prince Tired Iron Tractor Club made its first appearance at the recent Atlantic Farm Mechanization Show in Moncton, one of its newer members brought the average age down considerably.
Taylor Compton is 14 and most of the other members are old enough to be his grandfather. In fact, one of them is. Taylor, who lives in Lower Bedeque, credits his grandfather Clarence Taylor with sparking his interest in antique tractors.
He explained he just seemed to gravitate to the antique tractors every time he visited with his grandfather. That allowed the two of them to work on restoring tractors together. So far, the pair have restored three tractors which he keeps at his grandfather's place in Norboro.
"That includes an old Cockshutt that works really well," he said.
A Canadian line, Cockshutt dates back to the 1920's and it continued until the 1970's when it was purchased by the White Motor Corporation and merged with their lines.
The Oliver that he and his grandfather restored is still used for work around the farm. The Oliver line of tractors was first produced in 1929 and continued until the 1970's.
Taylor attended the opening day of the Farm Mech show and said he enjoyed meeting people and talking about the tractors on display. He said it was the first time he attended the show or a tractor display out of province and he is hoping to be back again.
The young tractor enthusiast said the nine antique tractors the club had on display were popular with those attending the show. He was impressed with the condition of the entries saying "they had them shined up just like new."
He is hoping to get more involved with the club next year, including taking his tractors to shows. Taylor said the club members have made him feel welcome despite the age difference and he is hoping he will be involved with antique tractors for some time to come.
"I just love being around old tractors,"' he said.
