Taylor Compton

Taylor Cameron stands beside one of the antique tractors displayed by the West Prince Tired Iron Tractor Club at the recent Atlantic farm Mechanization show in Moncton. Taylor, who is 14, credits his grandfather for sparking his interest in antique machines.

When the West Prince Tired Iron Tractor Club made its first appearance at the recent Atlantic Farm Mechanization Show in Moncton, one of its newer members brought the average age down considerably.

Taylor Compton is 14 and most of the other members are old enough to be his grandfather. In fact, one of them is. Taylor, who lives in Lower Bedeque, credits his grandfather Clarence Taylor with sparking his interest in antique tractors.

