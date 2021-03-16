Travel restrictions due to the pandemic held back the typical flood of tourists visiting PEI, but many entrepreneurs responded with adaptability and ingenuity to make the best of the 2020 season.
‘Staycations’ were recommended as the best way to minimize the spread of the virus and also to support businesses. Islanders, and for a short time, visitors from New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, responded by planning day trips or longer vacations in this province.
Campsites and cottages offered welcome relief to people feeling trapped at home.
The owners of Ocean Acres Cottages and Campground on the Fox River Road in Murray River welcome visitors year-round and 2020-21 has been no different, despite having to deal with COVID challenges.
“A lot of people thought it was insanity to be open all year,” said Leslie Swift, who, along with her mother and father Tim and Sharon, co-owns the popular getaway.
“We have been so fortunate and flexible that, pandemic aside, this has been our best year ever,” Ms Swift said.
July and August were the only months when combined revenue from the restaurant and cottage rentals didn’t surpass all previous years. Ms Swift said stays dropped in that period, but otherwise, from Easter to Christmas they’ve been full every single weekend.
Ocean Acres has been one of the top rated sites for self isolation by government and guests have included a mix of students either shut out from schools or home for holidays, new residents in the process of moving here, fishermen self-isolating before the season begins or essential workers.
Ms Swift is grateful to be able to say staff and guests have remained virus-free since the pandemic began.
She said Ocean Acres has earned the reputation for cleanliness, which, during the pandemic is reassuring to the public.
“We are extremely proud and dedicated to keeping that standard. Clean is clean. Whether there’s a pandemic or not, you’ve got to scrub.”
There was a late start to the snow this winter, but once a solid base settled on the trails, snowmobilers kept Ocean Acres busy. The trail is groomed right through Ocean Acres.
“We’re going nuts with snowmobilers. They’re treating it like a kind of clubhouse,” Ms Swift said, either renting cabins or just gathering for a hot meal in The Deck restaurant.
When COVID restrictions halted dine-in options, the restaurant immediately switched to take-out and delivery.
“We are extremely adaptable. Something comes our way, we just swing the other way.”
The biggest challenge has been finding staff - cooks, servers and housekeepers.
This winter Ocean Acres partnered with Emerald Isle tours in Dover to create Stay and Sleigh package tours, which Ms Swift said are hugely popular.
“We’re definitely not the norm, because we have not suffered. There are really no negatives to this.”
Private campground among
the success stories
All Points East Campground in North Lake also credit their success last season to flexibility, determination and good communication.
Longtime friends Don Brûlé and Denis Vandal and their wives, Tanya Calver and Wanda Vandal all have strong tourism backgrounds. The campground is the realization of a dream the couples made happen in 2017.
“Not opening (in 2020) was not an option,” Tanya Calver said. “We are such a young business, I think it would have been really detrimental to us because we have some seasonal sites and we had those guests to consider.”
The four, along with the Vandals’ young son Mitchell, share the workload. They don’t hire extra staff, and while there’s lots of work for each of them, it also means they aren’t responsible for payroll.
“There’s overhead to running a campground but it’s not as much as say a hotel. We all did have to take part-time jobs to make this summer work.”
The campground is small, with 40 sites large enough to create natural, safe distancing. Each site is already its own bubble.
Most of the guests were Islanders, including many from the Charlottetown area, even while the Atlantic bubble encouraged visitors from New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
The floor plan in the men’s and women’s washroom and showers is large, allowing four people in each side at any time.
“People were really good with it,” Ms Calver said. “We had a good rotational schedule for cleaning the facilities.”
She said guests willingly included courtesy to use the in-ground swimming pool by limiting their time so others could use it.
“We had really lovely guests in that way.”
The season at All Points East runs a little longer than the norm, from April until the end of tuna fishing season. The extra time benefited fishermen looking to self-isolate before the start of their season.
“There were negatives but we found some positives,” Ms Calver said.
One of those pluses was changing check-in and credit card payments to an online service, eliminating the need to staff the office at all hours. Ms Calver said guests appreciated the convenience. With a site number and map sent by email, they headed straight to their site. Arrangements were made for any cash payments in person, and one of the owners was always nearby if assistance was needed.
“Did we have a successful year? We get to open again next year. That again is the new norm. That is success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.