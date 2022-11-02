Cody Jenkins

Cody Jenkins wrestled for a long time with whether he would run for Three Rivers council again, but ultimately people asking him to re-offer and pledging their support led him to enter the race.

After representing Georgetown the past four years and previously serving on Georgetown council, he is now running in a much larger ward that includes Cardigan and other rural areas.

