Cody Jenkins wrestled for a long time with whether he would run for Three Rivers council again, but ultimately people asking him to re-offer and pledging their support led him to enter the race.
After representing Georgetown the past four years and previously serving on Georgetown council, he is now running in a much larger ward that includes Cardigan and other rural areas.
“I got approached a lot in the last month, and then (even more) in the last two weeks,” he said.
He said there have been some bumps in the road but generally he feels the town has done a good job in its first term since amalgamation.
“I understand some people are upset and don’t think we’ve been doing a good job. But if you compare it to building a house, we’ve (been) laying a foundation. That’s not always stuff people can see.”
Mr Jenkins said some building blocks have been put in place like the incoming official plan and a good group of councillors and staff, and he hopes lessons have been learned so the same mistakes aren’t made twice.
One of the main reasons he chose to run again is to see through some of the projects in the works, like establishing a warming centre in Georgetown, having running water during power outages, Kent Street paving and sidewalks, and upgrades to the sewer system.
The paving on Kent Street could have been done this year but it makes more sense to wait until the sewer and sidewalk projects are ready, to avoid tearing up the street later, he said.
There are also important priorities in Cardigan, he said, like rebuilding the scorekeeper’s building at the ball complex. Other projects are waiting in the wings like a splashpad in Georgetown, but he said it’s important to do things in the right order.
“We have to get the infrastructure correct to get the right growth here to build a property tax base that can support the community.”
Meanwhile, he said the various communities of Three Rivers still haven’t come together as one.
“I don’t know if I have the answers to how to do it, but I feel that’s something we have to figure out and do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.