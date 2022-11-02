Debbie Johnston says now that a lot of the heavy lifting has been done during Three Rivers’ first term as a municipality, she wants to focus more on development and promotion of the town if elected mayor.
She has spent the past four years as deputy mayor after previously serving on Montague council. She also worked for the province for 28 years as an air quality and hazardous materials technician.
She said the foundation for the town has been laid and the new official plan will be another building block once approved by the province.
“I’d like to focus a little more on development, bringing good-paying jobs to Three Rivers and promoting it as a great place to live, because it is,” she said. “We have a lot of amenities here and I don’t think we do a good enough job putting that out there.”
Expanding sewer and water is a key component of growing the town, she said, pointing to the imminent extension to Brudenell and a possible need for future work on the system in Georgetown.
Ms Johnston said she wants to be “more open and provide residents with more information, possibly than we’ve done.”
Working with government to retain and enhance services at Kings County Memorial Hospital will always be one of her top priorities, she added.
She said a lot of projects have gotten done the past four years alongside the work of bringing the new town together, noting the Montague marina upgrades this summer and the new town hall in particular.
She said current Mayor Ed MacAulay did a “great job” bringing a 12-person council together, but her leadership style would differ slightly.
“I may be a little less patient than Ed. I like to get things done. Not that he didn’t, but we probably have a little bit different personalities.”
She added she is “very willing” to work with provincial and federal partners, and local developers, to fuel growth in the area.
In speaking with residents since announcing her run for mayor, she is hearing more acceptance of Three Rivers as an amalgamated town.
“A lot of communities can see the benefits that amalgamation has brought in, repairs and upgrades in their communities. I think it’s starting to come together for residents as well and most people are aware of the benefits of Three Rivers.”
