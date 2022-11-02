Debbie Johnston

Debbie Johnston says now that a lot of the heavy lifting has been done during Three Rivers’ first term as a municipality, she wants to focus more on development and promotion of the town if elected mayor.

She has spent the past four years as deputy mayor after previously serving on Montague council. She also worked for the province for 28 years as an air quality and hazardous materials technician.

