When it was first conceived just over four decades ago, the Lands Protection Act, written into law by then-premier J Angus MacLean, was the first provincial land protection legislation of its kind anywhere in Canada.

Mr. MacLean was a visionary of sorts in that he saw the danger of allowing corporate interests and wealthy individuals to buy large swaths of the island’s shoreline and farmland. The purpose of the LPA is to prevent our land from being held by a few powerful companies or individuals by limiting the amount of land – 3,000 acres - that any entity can own.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.