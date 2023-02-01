When it was first conceived just over four decades ago, the Lands Protection Act, written into law by then-premier J Angus MacLean, was the first provincial land protection legislation of its kind anywhere in Canada.
Mr. MacLean was a visionary of sorts in that he saw the danger of allowing corporate interests and wealthy individuals to buy large swaths of the island’s shoreline and farmland. The purpose of the LPA is to prevent our land from being held by a few powerful companies or individuals by limiting the amount of land – 3,000 acres - that any entity can own.
Sadly, in recent decades, subsequent governments on Prince Edward Island have failed to fully enforce not only the letter of the law but also the spirit and intent envisioned by J Angus MacLean.
There is no denying that the Lands Protection Act, as robust as this legislation is, contains loopholes a mile wide that have allowed foreign and domestic corporations as well as investors and speculators to skirt the regulations by establishing numbered companies that although might be under different names are still part of the same corporation.
Failure of our governments to act has allowed for a considerable amount of land grabbing in Canada’s smallest province, farmland that in the very near future - given how volatile the world is right now, with skyrocketing inflation and food prices - will need to be put back into use for no other reason than people needing to grow food to feed themselves and their families. Thus, the rising cost of farmland due to increased demand has only made it harder for younger generations to get into farming.
It goes without saying it is long past time any and all loopholes within provincial land legislation be closed, with those who own more than what is legally allowed being compelled to divest of their various holdings, whether that be farmland or properties, many of which currently remain vacant, which is also contributing to the housing crisis on PEI.
