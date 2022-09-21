Ryan Barrett
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

While there have been no cases of late blight detected in the province as of mid-September, the research and agronomy specialist with the PEI Potato Board is urging growers to be vigilant after late blight spores were detected in the O'Leary area and east of Charlottetown.

In a report to growers September 15, Ryan Barrett said it is the first time in the last several years late blight spores have been detected in the province. He explained the detections do not necessarily mean there are any active cases of the infection in the province.

