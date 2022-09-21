While there have been no cases of late blight detected in the province as of mid-September, the research and agronomy specialist with the PEI Potato Board is urging growers to be vigilant after late blight spores were detected in the O'Leary area and east of Charlottetown.
In a report to growers September 15, Ryan Barrett said it is the first time in the last several years late blight spores have been detected in the province. He explained the detections do not necessarily mean there are any active cases of the infection in the province.
"Spores can be blown long distances on the wind. Also, other host crops such as tomatoes in home gardens could be infected and shedding spores," he told the growers. "Nonetheless, finding late blight spores is a good early warning indicator that growers should be very vigilant of their fields as we close out the growing season."
For fields that will be kept green for another couple of weeks, Barrett advises growers to ensure they have a protective fungicide on those plants. He added "Now may be the right time for a longer-acting product to get you through the next couple of weeks, when weather conditions might make it harder to spray when you want."
Meanwhile, the potato specialist with the Department of Agriculture and Land noted Green Peach aphid numbers increased dramatically in mid-September. The aphid is a high risk vector for spread of PVY. While potato plants are less likely to become infected late in the season, Lorraine MacKinnon noted green peach aphids are particularly good at spreading PVY compared to other species.
