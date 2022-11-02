Cardigan resident Robert Lethbridge says the community is not seeing the benefits of being in Three Rivers and that’s part of the reason he’s running for council in Ward 4, Launching.
He moved to Cardigan about 26 years ago and originally built and operated the Gulnare restaurant where Clamdiggers sits now. He was also a teacher and construction worker in the past.
One of the biggest issues for Mr Lethbridge is the kayak storage building constructed on the north side of the Cardigan waterfront in 2020. It’s between his house and the river and he has been fighting, unsuccessfully so far, for it to be removed.
“I don’t think Cardigan gets much of a shake from this council. What they did build here is totally inappropriate,” he said. “It seems like Cardigan is a poor relation of Three Rivers - more like two-and-a-half rivers.”
Any chance to properly develop that land is blocked by the presence of the shed, he said, including a decades-old proposal to build a boardwalk. He added although it was originally planned by the old Cardigan council, Three Rivers should not have gone ahead with it.
Mr Lethbridge has written to council and attended a meeting to voice his opposition. He said he was told the town was thinking about a change, but so far nothing has happened.
Mr Lethbridge also raised the possibility of municipal sewer and water in Cardigan. He said he finds it strange the idea has been met with hostility when brought up.
“We’re in the 21st century. I think domestic sewer and water should be something people would welcome.”
He also suggested sidewalks on some of Cardigan’s main streets would be beneficial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.