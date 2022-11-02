Robert Lethbridge

Robert Lethbridge

Cardigan resident Robert Lethbridge says the community is not seeing the benefits of being in Three Rivers and that’s part of the reason he’s running for council in Ward 4, Launching.

He moved to Cardigan about 26 years ago and originally built and operated the Gulnare restaurant where Clamdiggers sits now. He was also a teacher and construction worker in the past.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.