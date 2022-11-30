Gordon MacBeth

While it has been a long time coming, the chair of Dairy Farmers of PEI is happy Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has followed through on a commitment to compensate dairy producers for losses resulting from the Canada/United States/Mexico agreement.

The payment was promised in the fall economic statement in early November with an official announcement a few weeks later. Gordon MacBeath noted this is the last of three similar deals for compensation related to lost market share--the others relating to deals with the European Union and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

