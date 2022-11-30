While it has been a long time coming, the chair of Dairy Farmers of PEI is happy Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has followed through on a commitment to compensate dairy producers for losses resulting from the Canada/United States/Mexico agreement.
The payment was promised in the fall economic statement in early November with an official announcement a few weeks later. Gordon MacBeath noted this is the last of three similar deals for compensation related to lost market share--the others relating to deals with the European Union and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Under the latest compensation package, the owner of a farm with 80 milking cows may receive compensation through a direct payment of about $106,000 in six yearly installments on a declining scale. The payments will begin in 2024 and continue until 2029.
While the compensation is certainly welcome, MacBeath said it is important to remember that the market share given up will continue as long as the agreement is in force. He explained any new entrants into the industry after 2029 will not receive any compensation but will have to deal with a reduced market.
MacBeath was also pleased with the announcement of up to $300 million in a new program to support innovation and investment into large-scale projects to add value to solids-non-fat, a by-product of milk processing. He is hoping Amalgamated Dairy Limited, the cooperative owned by the province's milk producers, will be able to access some of those funds.
Despite the arrival of imported milk on store shelves, he said demand is staying strong for Island dairy products. He added "we have strong processors and producers on PEI and we are providing consumers a top quality product at a reasonable price."
He said the supply managed system ensures producers achieve their cost of production while still keeping the price affordable to consumers. The Canadian Dairy Commission has approved a farm gate increase of 2.3 per cent beginning in February and the chair added "that is very reasonable when you consider how much everything else is going up."
Despite the increased competition, MacBeath said he is confident the dairy industry in Canada and PEI in particular has a bright future. He added "milk has a limited shelf life and consumers are now more conscious about buying local. We have provided a top quality product to consumers at a reasonable cost and they have no reason to change."
The federal minister also announced compensation for poultry and egg producers, providing up to an additional $112 million under the Poultry and Egg On-Farm Investment Program. Producers will receive payments based on their quota holdings, to support improvements to their farm businesses. This funding will bring the total compensation for this sector to $803 million.
The federal Government also intends to invest up to $105 million in the Supply Management Processing Investment Fund to support investments in dairy, poultry and egg processing plants, to grow their productivity or efficiency through new equipment and automation technologies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.